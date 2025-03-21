More Stamina helps Multiple Sclerosis patients manage fatigue and energy levels.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic illness that impairs movement, memory, and general function, where the immune system targets the nervous system. Fatigue is one of the important symptoms that greatly influences day-to-day living. Although there isn't a cure, therapies can help control symptoms and halt the disease's course. More Stamina, a gamified mobile Health (mHealth) software, allows people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) to manage their fatigue (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
More Stamina
Go to source).
Understanding Multiple Sclerosis-Related FatigueUp to 80% of MS patients experience fatigue, which makes their day-to-day tasks difficult. It affects both mental and physical health, which is often misunderstood and difficult to control. Here's where having more stamina comes in handy!
- 2.8 million people globally have Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
- Studies say that people with Multiple Sclerosis finds difficult to concentrate that they end up losing jobs! (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Quality of life research in MS
Go to source)
‘Did You Know?A 60-day study with 20 participants from Oulu University Hospital showed the following results:
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) affects over 2.8 million people worldwide, with fatigue being one of its most common and disabling symptoms. #morestamina #multiplesclerosis #medindia’
- Improved daily planning and heightened awareness of fatigue patterns.
- Improved self-awareness as a result of more app usage.
- Communication between family members and medical professionals was enhanced via the app.
- Some users found data entry challenging, suggesting areas for improvement (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Feasibility and usability evaluation of a gamified fatigue management mobile application for persons with multiple sclerosis in everyday life
Go to source).
Future of Digital Health in MS CareThe management of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is being revolutionized by digital health technologies, which provide patients with cutting-edge tools to monitor the symptoms and enhance their quality of life. Although More Stamina has demonstrated potential in treating fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis, experts highlight the need for a larger and long-term study to fully assess its clinical benefit.
Experts say that developing effective digital health solutions for chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis necessitates a scientifically sound, patient-centered approach. More Stamina and other mobile health apps need to be developed further and incorporated into MS care plans so that patients can better manage their own health, interact with healthcare providers, and receive traditional therapies!
Source-Trinity College Dublin