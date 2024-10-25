FarrSight®-Twin: Transforms Cancer Treatment

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Digital twins: a new paradigm in oncology in the era of big data



Digital Twins Predict Patient Treatment Outcomes

Digital Twins for Personalized Treatment

Researchers have developed a digital twin platform called FarrSight®-Twin. Originally designed by astrophysicists to identify black holes, this innovative platform allows for highly accurate virtual simulations of therapy trials. This approach enables personalized cancer treatment by replicating individual patient responses to new therapies. The researchers claim that before putting new medicines to the test on people, cancer researchers may use this method to conduct virtual clinical trials.

It might also be utilized in conjunction with clinical trials in which each participating patient has a digital twin, which combined could serve as a control group for any research. In the end, it may imply that patients might try various treatments on their digital twin to assist them choose the best course of action in advance.

The research is presented by Dr Uzma Asghar, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Concr and a consultant medical oncologist, currently working at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK. She said: "Around the world, we are seeing a growing number of new cancer treatments being developed. We can use digital twins to simulate clinical trials and predict which treatments will work best for individual patients."

Each digital twin is created from biological data from thousands of patients with cancer who have been treated in different ways. This information is combined to recreate the cancer of a real patient with molecular data on their tumour. This allows researchers to test different treatment options virtually.

Dr Asghar and her colleagues used this approach to recreate published clinical trials with a digital twin representing each real patient who took part in the trial. Overall, the digital trials accurately predicted the outcome of the actual clinical trials in all simulated clinical studies.

Further testing showed that where patients received the treatment predicted by FarrSight®-Twin to be best, they had a higher response rate. 'Response rate' means the proportion of patients whose tumours shrank following treatment.

The trials they used in the study presented at the Symposium were in patients with either breast, pancreatic or ovarian cancer. They were phase II or III trials that compared two different drug therapies, including anthracyclines, taxanes, platinum-based drugs, capecitabine and hormone treatments.

Dr Asghar said: "We are excited to apply this type of technology by simulating clinical trials across different tumour types to predict patients' response to different chemotherapies and the results are encouraging."

This technology means that researchers can simulate patient trials at a much earlier stage in drug development and they can re-run the simulation multiple times to test out different scenarios and maximise the likelihood of success. It is already being used to simulate patients to act as controls for comparing the effect of a new treatment with the existing standard of care.

"We are currently developing this technology so that it can predict treatment response for individual patients in the clinic and help doctors understand which chemotherapy will or will not be helpful, and this work is ongoing."

Dr Asghar and her colleagues are testing the technology to see if it could help predict treatment outcomes for individual patients, in an observational collaborative trial between Concr, The Institute of Cancer Research, Durham University and the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Professor Timothy A Yap from the University of Texas MD said: "Despite major improvements in cancer treatment, there are still many types of cancer where treatment options are limited. Designing and testing new cancer treatments is challenging, time-consuming and costly. If we can exploit digital tools to make this process quicker and easier, that should help us find better treatments for patients more efficiently in the future."

Source-Eurekalert