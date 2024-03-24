The Ongoing Concern of Missing Tuberculosis Cases in India

Dr. Kuldeep Singh Sachdeva, previously leading India’s TB elimination program at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted that unreported Tuberculosis (TB) cases and delays in diagnosis and treatment pose significant challenges to India's objective of eliminating the infection by 2025. () According to the latest global research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, ahead of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, tuberculosis incidence in India dropped only marginally by 0.5 percent between 2015 and 2020.
‘Despite India's goal of eliminating TB by 2025, the country still reported the highest number of TB cases globally in 2022, according to the WHO's 2023 report. #tuberculosis #TB #TB-free’The study reported that in 2020 India’s TB incidence stood at 213 cases per one lakh population, while deaths were between 3.5-5 lakh -- both remain well above the targets.
Addressing Missing TB Cases Crucial for Ending Transmission“Missing TB cases remain an important source of continued TB transmission. Ending TB is not possible without reaching all cases in the community, diagnosing them early and treating and supporting them towards a cure,” Dr. Kuldeep, currently the President and Chief Medical Officer of Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics, told IANS.
Raising public awareness and health-seeking behavior followed by screening with sensitive tools like ultraportable X-rays, which can be deployed closer to them, are some of the ways to reach such cases, said the public health expert.
“Those who screen positive would need a final confirmation with highly sensitive and specific molecular tests preferably point of care tests as they can be deployed closer to patients even in remote settings. Deployment closer to the cases can save out-of-pocket expenses of the community and does not interrupt the routine day-to-day workflow of the cases and caregivers,” he noted.
Dr. Kuldeep also pointed out the delay between diagnosis and treatment that is increasing the spread of the deadly disease.“Diagnostic and treatment delays are still being observed. These delays imply continued transmission of infective pools, potential for advanced disease and poor outcomes.
“Universal screening and deployment of point of care rapid diagnostics has the potential to diagnose cases early in the disease process. This coupled with starting treatment within 24-48 hours of diagnosis can interrupt the chain of transmission effectively,” he explained.
With a whopping 2.8 million TB cases, India “represented 27 percent of the global burden”.
