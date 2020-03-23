World Tuberculosis Day: Time to End the Silent Pandemic

In 1882, on this day, Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB, which opened ways to diagnose and treat this disease. The
‘World Tuberculosis (TB) Day observed every year on March 24th aids in creating awareness among the general public about the disease and its devastating consequences. The theme for this year 2020 is ‘It’s Time.’’
Facts and Statistics on Tuberculosis (TB)
Coronavirus and Tuberculosis
New Coronavirus (COVID-19)
is spreading fast across boundaries to infect millions of people and animals. Already approved drugs might hold promise in treating coronavirus, reveal researchers.
Two Dutch universities are experimenting if the tuberculosis vaccine can offer some protection against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The universities are looking into whether medical staff would be better protected against the coronavirus after being injected with the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) vaccine
. However, the vaccine does not protect against the virus but helps in improving the immune system.
Things to do on World TB Day
On account of World TB Day, various events and activities are being organized by various organizations around the globe to end the TB stigma. Some ways in which we can get involved include:
- Community discussion groups to discuss ways to prevent TB
- Award ceremonies or other events can be organized to honor the life and work of those who dedicated their lives to prevent and fight TB
- Photo exhibitions can be held to raise awareness of TB worldwide
- Charity events can be held to raise funds to control the disease
- Government agencies can broadcast and print ways to fight the disease
- Social media posting can help promote real-life stories to create awareness on TB
This year, due to COVID-19, TB events and activities will largely take place through print and electronic media. However, let's continue to raise awareness about this silent pandemic on this World Tuberculosis Day and ensure that no one is left behind. Stay safe, Stay healthy.References :
