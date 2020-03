World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is commemorated every year on 24th March to raise public awareness about the devastating consequences of TB. The theme for this year (2020) is 'It's Time' to step up our efforts to end the global TB epidemic. Tuberculosis (TB) is still the world's deadliest infectious killer. Over 4000 people lose their lives to TB every year and about 30,000 people fall ill cause of TB, which is preventable and curable. Since the year 2000, about 58 million lives have been saved in the fight against TB.

World Tuberculosis Day: Time to End the Silent Pandemic

scale-up access for TB prevention and treatment

build accountability

ensure sufficient & sustainable financing for TB research

raise awareness to end this stigma and discrimination, and

promote an equitable, rights-based and people-centered TB response.

‘World Tuberculosis (TB) Day observed every year on March 24th aids in creating awareness among the general public about the disease and its devastating consequences. The theme for this year 2020 is Its Time.’

In 1882, on this day, Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB, which opened ways to diagnose and treat this disease. The theme - 'It's Time' helps us to act on the commitments made by global leaders to: