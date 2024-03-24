About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
President Murmu's Plea for a Tuberculosis-Free India

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 24 2024 8:30 PM

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that collective efforts are crucial in achieving a tuberculosis (TB)-free India. ()
“I am happy to note that ‘World Tuberculosis Day’ is being celebrated on 24th March with the aim of increasing public awareness about Tuberculosis (TB),” the President said in her message.

TB-free India

“This day aims to make the masses aware about the global impact of TB, raise awareness about the challenges in controlling the disease, and support efforts to prevent it.”

With a whopping 2.8 million TB cases, India “represented 27 percent of the global burden,” as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

The President also stressed the importance of early detection, treatment and prevention of TB.“I urge everyone to work together to make India TB-free and put all efforts to achieve this goal,” she noted.

Reference:
Source-IANS
