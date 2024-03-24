President Murmu's Plea for a Tuberculosis-Free India

TB-free India



‘India has pledged to eradicate TB by 2025, surpassing the global target of 2030 by five years. #tuberculosis #worldtbday #tbfree ’

Innovations triggered by India's bold vision to end tuberculosis - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10319377/)

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that collective efforts are crucial in achieving a tuberculosis (TB)-free India. ( )“I am happy to note that ‘World Tuberculosis Day’ is being celebrated on 24th March with the aim of increasing public awareness about Tuberculosis (TB),” the President said in her message.“This day aims to make the masses aware about the global impact of TB, raise awareness about the challenges in controlling the disease, and support efforts to prevent it.”The President also stressed the importance of early detection, treatment and prevention of TB.“I urge everyone to work together to make India TB-free and put all efforts to achieve this goal,” she noted.Source-IANS