About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Debating Parenthood After 50 Years of Age!

by Karishma Abhishek on Mar 24 2024 11:52 PM

Debating Parenthood After 50 Years of Age!
Doctors caution against childbirth after 50, citing health risks for both mother and baby, amidst debate over Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's parents, who, in their middle age, had a baby boy through IVF (1 Trusted Source
Advantages of later motherhood

Go to source).
Nearly two years after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa District, his mother, Charan Kaur, underwent IVF treatment at the age of 58. However, the age limit for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures is 50.

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor
Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor
Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman's life that calls for celebration. Knowledge about labor and delivery can ease unnecessary fear, ensuring a unique experience.
The Indian Government’s 2021 ART Act prohibits undergoing fertility treatment after the age of 50 for women and 55 for men. The Centre, in a letter to the Punjab government, has sought a report on it.

Late Parenthood in the Limelight

“It's crucial to emphasize that going for IVF beyond the recommended age limit can pose significant risks for both parents and the baby. Advanced maternal age increases the likelihood of pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preterm birth, which can adversely affect maternal health. Additionally, older eggs may have a higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities, leading to an increased chance of miscarriage or genetic disorders in the baby,” Dr. Nymphaea Walecha, Senior Consultant, Infertility Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh told IANS.

“In comparison to mothers between 20 and 29 years of age, babies born to those over 50 are almost three times likely to be at low birth weight and have a premature birth. Babies born to advanced age mothers are at almost double the risk of small size for gestational age and fetal mortality,” said Dr Aruna Kalra, Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Moreover, the experts also cited the exhaustion that older parents may face in keeping up with the physical and emotional demands of raising a child.

Maternal Death
Maternal Death
Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy or less than 42 days of childbirth, termination or miscarriage due to pregnancy-related complications and treatment.
“There are also possibilities that the parents may not live longer as they are elderly and age-related conditions may arise, which impacts the wellbeing of the child,” Dr Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director of Nova IVF Fertility told IANS.

Reference:
  1. Advantages of later motherhood - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5633623/)
br>
Source-IANS
Science and Safety of Water Birth: Benefits, Risks, and Considerations
Science and Safety of Water Birth: Benefits, Risks, and Considerations
Discover the benefits, risks, and safety tips of water birth. Learn about its growing popularity.
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement