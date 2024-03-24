Debating Parenthood After 50 Years of Age!

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Advantages of later motherhood



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did You Know? Average age of first-time mothers has been steadily increasing over the past few decades, with more women choosing to delay parenthood until their late 30s or even 40s. ’

Late Parenthood in the Limelight

Advantages of later motherhood - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5633623/)

Doctors caution against childbirth after 50, citing health risks for both mother and baby, amidst debate over Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's parents, who, in their middle age, had a baby boy through IVF ().Nearly two years after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa District, his mother, Charan Kaur, underwent IVF treatment at the age of 58. However, the age limit for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures is 50.The Indian Government’s 2021 ART Act prohibits undergoing fertility treatment after the age of 50 for women and 55 for men. The Centre, in a letter to the Punjab government, has sought a report on it.“It's crucial to emphasize that going for IVF beyond the recommended age limit can pose significant risks for both parents and the baby. Advanced maternal age increases the likelihood of pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preterm birth, which can adversely affect maternal health. Additionally, older eggs may have a higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities, leading to an increased chance of miscarriage or genetic disorders in the baby,” Dr. Nymphaea Walecha, Senior Consultant, Infertility Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh told IANS.“In comparison to mothers between 20 and 29 years of age, babies born to those over 50 are almost three times likely to be at low birth weight and have a premature birth. Babies born to advanced age mothers are at almost double the risk of small size for gestational age and fetal mortality,” said Dr Aruna Kalra, Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.Moreover, the experts also cited the“There are also possibilities that the parents may not live longer as they are elderly and age-related conditions may arise, which impacts the wellbeing of the child,” Dr Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director of Nova IVF Fertility told IANS.br>Source-IANS