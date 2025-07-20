QR Code Revolution in Doctor Verification

Maharashtra commits to stronger healthcare with digital innovation, better monitoring, and improved infrastructure for safer services.



In a decisive step to address the menace of bogus medical practitioners, the Maharashtra government has launched a digital initiative calledaimed at ensuring transparency and protecting patients from fraud. ( )The announcement was made by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif in the state assembly while responding to queries from legislators Sanjay Darekar and Dharmaraobaba Atram about patients falling victim to unqualified doctors.The innovative system, developed by the Maharashtra Medical Council, enables patients to verify a doctor’s credentials digitally.Mushrif explained.He further added that a district-level review committee, headed by the District Magistrate, has been constituted to monitor and take preventive action against fake medical practitioners. A state-wide campaign is also underway to identify and eliminate bogus doctors.In a related development, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar assured the assembly that the government will review all public health centers operating under the Public Health Department to ensure compliance with the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). Responding to a question by legislator Sunil Prabhu regarding inadequate basic facilities in state hospitals, Abitkar said, “Our focus is to provide essential facilities and quality medical services, especially to patients from rural and remote areas.”The minister confirmed that the government will allocate necessary funds and expedite the recruitment process to fill vacant posts in health establishments. “A comprehensive review of manpower requirements will be undertaken, and steps will be taken to ensure adequate staffing. I will personally inspect government hospitals in Mumbai to monitor facilities and address gaps,” he assured.The dual announcements underline Maharashtra’s commitment to strengthening its healthcare system through digital innovation, enhanced monitoring, and improved infrastructure, ensuring safer and more reliable healthcare for citizens.Source-Medindia