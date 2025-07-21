A Startling Look at Hospital Hand Hygiene Gaps

Regular handwashing removes germs, prevents infections, reduces disease spread, and protects overall health for individuals and communities.
Nearly half of hospital restroom users fail to wash their hands after using the toilet, according to a new study from the University of Surrey, raising major concerns about hygiene practices in high-risk healthcare settings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
FLUSH. WASH. PROTECT. Insights into hand hygiene practices among patients and guests in a hospital setting
Go to source).
Alarming Handwashing Gap: Nearly 44% Skip, Peak at 62% in Hospital ToiletsThe 19-week study, conducted in collaboration with Bispebjerg Hospital in Denmark, used sensors attached to toilet and sink pipes to discreetly monitor handwashing behavior. Findings revealed that 43.7% of individuals skipped handwashing, with non-compliance reaching a peak of 61.8% during certain weeks, underscoring the urgent need for stricter infection control measures.
‘Did the pandemic truly change our #handwashing habits? Consistent #hand_hygiene is still lacking, even in crucial settings. How can we make it stick for good? #HealthHabits #CleanHands #Hospital’Dr Pablo Pereira-Doel, lead author of the study and Human Insight Lab co-lead at the University of Surrey’s Business School, said:
"People may assume handwashing is second nature by now – especially in hospitals and post-Covid-19 – but our data paints a different picture. In medical settings, not washing hands can directly affect patient safety. We need well-timed reminders and campaigns to get people back on track."
The study used advanced Aguardio pipe sensors to measure temperature changes in pipes, detecting water flow from both toilets and sinks. If taps weren’t used within two minutes before or four minutes after a toilet flush, the event was recorded as a failure to wash hands.
Out of 2,636 flushes monitored from two public hospital toilets, 1,153 were not followed by handwashing. Non-compliance was especially high at the start and end of the day, as well as during typical mealtimes, indicating potential windows for targeted interventions such as signage, prompts, or behavioral nudges.
Professor Benjamin Gardner, co-author of the study and MSc Behavior Change Programme Lead at the University of Surrey’s School of Psychology, said:
Advertisement
Encouraging Lasting Handwashing Habits Through Awareness“A key strength of this study is that it uses accurate data obtained using sink sensors, rather than relying on people being willing and able to report whether they wash their hands. Strategies that raise awareness at the crucial point in a bathroom visit and easily understood messaging about how to wash effectively – like singing Happy Birthday twice over – can help people form handwashing habits that last.”
Professor Carrie Newlands, Lead for Clinical Skills at the University of Surrey’s School of Medicine, added:
Reference:
- FLUSH. WASH. PROTECT. Insights into hand hygiene practices among patients and guests in a hospital setting. - (https://osf.io/befvt)
Source-Eurekalert