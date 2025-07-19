India`s Millet Standard Shines at Codex Meet in Rome

Discover the amazing health benefits of millets – packed with fiber, protein, and nutrients for better digestion and heart health.



Key Outcomes of CCEXEC88

Fresh Date Standards Endorsed: India’s efforts in finalizing standards for fresh dates, recommended by the 23rd Codex Committee on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (CCFFV23), received appreciation. These will advance to CAC48 in November 2025 for final approval.

What are Millets

Support for Developing Nations

Benefits of Millets

India’s leadership in developing a global standard for whole millet grains was commended at the 88th Session of theheld at the FAO Headquarters, Rome, from 14–18 July 2025. ( )The standard, approved during Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC47) last year, marks a major milestone in promoting millets worldwide. India chairs this initiative, with Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal as co-chairs, and its terms of reference were finalized during the 11th Session of the Codex Committee on Cereals, Pulses and Legumes (CCCPL11) in April 2025.As an elected CCEXEC member, India participated in deliberations inaugurated by Mr. Godfrey Magwenzi (FAO) and Dr. Jeremy Farrar (WHO), alongside global Codex leaders including Dr. Allan Azegele and Ms. Sarah Cahill.Millets are a group of small-seeded, hardy grains that have been cultivated for thousands of years. They are gluten-free, highly nutritious, and grow well in dry, arid regions with minimal water, making them an eco-friendly crop.India played a key role in shaping the Codex Strategic Plan 2026–2031, finalizing SMART KPIs for approval at CAC48 and advocating outcome-based, measurable indicators. India also highlighted its capacity-building initiatives for neighboring countries—recognized by FAO—and its ongoing leadership as chair of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) since 2014.India encouraged greater use of the Codex Trust Fund (CTF), citing its successful mentorship programs with Bhutan and Nepal, and proposed including such initiatives in the monitoring framework for strategic goals.Millets offer numerous health benefits that make them a valuable addition to your diet. They are rich in fiber, protein, iron, calcium, and essential vitamins, which help improve overall nutrition. Their high fiber content aids digestion, prevents constipation, and supports gut health.They also promote heart health by lowering cholesterol and maintaining healthy blood pressure.Additionally, millets boost immunity, enhance energy levels, and assist in weight management by keeping you full for longer. Being naturally gluten-free, they are a perfect alternative for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.Representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ensured India’s priorities were strongly represented at the session.Source-Medindia