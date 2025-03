Beyond Blame: A New Approach to Medical Mistakes

Discover how experts are tackling diagnostic errors to improve emergency care

Errors in emergency medicine can be life-altering, but new research is paving a safer and smarter care.

Why Errors Happen in Emergency Medicine

What Can Be Done to Reduce Errors?

A Shift in How We Address Medical Mistakes

Mistakes in emergency rooms can be costly—sometimes even deadly. But what if we could reduce them? A groundbreaking issue of(AEM) delves into diagnostic errors, their causes, and innovative solutions, including AI-driven tools . Let’s explore how experts are reshaping emergency care for a safer future ().The country has been much more aware of diagnostic errors since the historic 2015 National Academies study, "Improving Diagnosis in Healthcare." All medical specialties acknowledge errors, which can include missed, inaccurate, or delayed diagnoses. Emergency medicine is especially susceptible because of its high-pressure, resource-constrained setting.This special AEM edition presents 10 original reports, 3 special contributions, 1 systematic review, 2 research letters, 4 commentaries, and 1 reflection. It explores key themes like cognitive processing in clinicians, communication failures, omission errors, specific conditions, and the potential of AI in reducing diagnostic mistakes.AEM Editor-in-Chief Dr. Jeffrey A. Kline emphasizes shifting from blame to understanding errors as complex issues stemming from knowledge gaps, communication failures, and system challenges. This special issue, led by Dr. Kline and guest editors Dr. Richard T. Griffey, Dr. Brandon C. Maughan, and Dr. Margaret E. Samuels-Kalow, brings together top researchers to advance emergency care.Source- Society for Academic Emergency Medicine