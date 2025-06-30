Doctors` Day: Healing the Healers Begins Now

This Doctors' Day, we salute the ones who stand at the frontline of healing—our doctors.

Highlights: Burnout and emotional fatigue begin early in medical training

The COVID-19 pandemic deepened mental health crises among doctors

Reforms must focus on support systems and empathy training



Behind the Mask: Burnout Is What's Hidden!

Emotional exhaustion

Depersonalization (treating patients as cases, not people)

Reduced sense of accomplishment

How Compassion Gets Lost in Clinical Corridors

From Celebrated to Scapegoated: The Pandemic Paradox

Rebuilding Trust: What Needs to Change?

Install independent cells of mental health support in hospitals for caregivers

Medical error should be decriminalized unless driven by gross negligence

Enhance doctor-patient communication systems

Integrate empathetic training and ethical resilience in the curriculum

Facilitate the positive effects of reflective practices such as narrative medicine and peer support groups

Humanize health professionals through storytelling

Observing the hard work and sacrifice of the medical experts

Promote direct participation of patients in health care decisions

Develop peer mentoring, counseling, and self-care interventions

Normalize talk about vulnerability

in India is celebrated as a tribute to the contributions of, one of the pioneering physicians and a freedom fighter. This year's theme,, places the spotlight on doctors themselves and encourages society to recognize the emotional and ethical baggage our medical professionals take on silently. Amid a rising suspicion and systematic stress, the physicians who are meant to cure others are themselves experiencing a terrible burnout, both physically and mentally.The World Health Organization now recognizes burnout among healthcare providers as an occupational phenomenon. Symptoms include:The emotional labor of “caring” without care for oneself is unsustainable. National Doctors’ Day 2025 thus reminds us that the mask of invincibility must come off.The problem of physicians’ burnout begins as early as their college days. A research article calledstates that most students enter medical school as idealistic and considerate people, but over time, they develop clinical detachment and emotional burnout.Although the curriculum teaches them how to heal others, it can sometimes lead to psychological trauma, resulting in a loss of identity and suppression of their own emotions. There can also be a shift in values, prioritizing speed and efficiency over compassion, and maintaining a cold, detached front. Behind those masks lie silent struggles, and many are afraid to seek help for fear of being judged or labeled.It was during the COVID-19 pandemic, while highlighting the bravery of frontline workers, that it also fueled blame, misinformation, and violent outbursts against doctors.An interesting article published by the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research has brought into focus the psychological effects of operating in a system scarred by unrealistic expectations, poor infrastructure, and frequent litigation. Many doctors feel trapped when expected to perform miracles, yet scapegoated when the system fails. This disconnect erodes not just trust in the system but doctors' own sense of purpose and well-being.Doctors are trained to “care for others and not harm,” but when they inflict harm on themselves, it creates a workforce that loses empathy, and this can lead to depression and suicidal tendencies.In a study, it was found that doctors have a higher suicide risk (2.5 times more) than the general population. The study reported that the suicide rate among female doctors was higher than male doctors, and most doctors were reported to be depressed, not seeking help.Behind the mask lies a human being who carries a baggage of suppressed emotions. This National Doctors’ Day, we must not only applaud their service but also ask what we are doing to support their humanity.Let this be a turning point in how we view the medical profession—not as superhuman, but at least as mere humans.Source-Medindia