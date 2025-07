Hot Tub Vs. Sauna: Which One Truly Benefits Your Health More?

Hot tub soaks may lower blood pressure and boost immunity better than saunas.

Hot tubs and saunas have long been praised for their soothing warmth and muscle relaxation, but a new study suggests hot tubs might actually deliver greater health benefits than saunas.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Comparison of thermoregulatory, cardiovascular, and immune responses to different passive heat therapy modalities



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Why settle for steam when a soak might heal you better? #hottubhealth #saunavshottub #heattherapy #hearthealth #immuneboost #medindia’

Why settle for steam when a soak might heal you better? #hottubhealth #saunavshottub #heattherapy #hearthealth #immuneboost #medindia’

Advertisement

Inside the Study

Advertisement

Key Findings

Advertisement

Why Hot Tubs Might Work Better

A Safe Path Forward

Comparison of thermoregulatory, cardiovascular, and immune responses to different passive heat therapy modalities - (https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpregu.00012.2025)

Researchers at the University of Oregon’s Bowerman Sports Science Center compared the effects of soaking in a hot tub to sitting in traditional dry saunas and far-infrared saunas. Their findings point to hot water immersion as a more powerful way to improve heart and immune health ().The study, published in the, involved 20 young, healthy adults who regularly exercised, ranging in age from 20 to 28. Participants were exposed to three types of passive heat therapy: hot tubs, traditional saunas, and far-infrared saunas.The researchers used advanced monitoring to measure body temperature, heart rate blood pressure , cardiac output, and immune cell responses before, during, and after each session.,” explained lead author Jessica Atencio, a doctoral student at the Bowerman Center. “.”Hot water immersion raised core body temperature the most, which in turn triggered an increase in blood flow, lowering blood pressure, and stimulating immune cells. These effects were stronger than those seen with sauna use.,” Atencio noted.Interestingly, the hot tub also caused a measurable inflammatory response, something researchers say could help boost the immune system , thanks to elevated immune signaling molecules and changes in immune cell patterns.Hot tubs are more effective at raising and maintaining core body temperature because water prevents the body from cooling itself through sweat, Atencio explained. “,” she said.Christopher Minson, senior author and professor of human physiology, emphasized that heat therapy can be a powerful health tool. “,” he said.Heat therapies like hot tubs may serve as a supportive alternative for those unable or unwilling to exercise. “,” Atencio added.While heat therapies have clear benefits, researchers caution people to be smart and safe about using them. Minson advises consulting a physician before beginning regular heat therapy, especially for people with underlying health conditions.“It can be a very peaceful, sometimes religious, sometimes cultural, and sometimes social experience,” Minson said. “.”The takeaway? If you’re looking for a relaxing way to help your heart and immune system, a soak in the hot tub might offer more than just a pleasant pause; it could deliver measurable health perks beyond what a sauna can do.Source-Medindia