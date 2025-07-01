Hot Tub Vs. Sauna: Which One Truly Benefits Your Health More?

Hot tub soaks may lower blood pressure and boost immunity better than saunas.

Hot tubs and saunas have long been praised for their soothing warmth and muscle relaxation, but a new study suggests hot tubs might actually deliver greater health benefits than saunas.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Comparison of thermoregulatory, cardiovascular, and immune responses to different passive heat therapy modalities



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Why settle for steam when a soak might heal you better? #hottubhealth #saunavshottub #heattherapy #hearthealth #immuneboost #medindia’

Why settle for steam when a soak might heal you better? #hottubhealth #saunavshottub #heattherapy #hearthealth #immuneboost #medindia’

Advertisement

Inside the Study

Advertisement

Key Findings

Advertisement

Why Hot Tubs Might Work Better

A Safe Path Forward

Comparison of thermoregulatory, cardiovascular, and immune responses to different passive heat therapy modalities - (https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpregu.00012.2025)