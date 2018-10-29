medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Just 2 Hot Baths a Week Can Help Treat Depression

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 29, 2018 at 3:43 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Having a hot bath twice a week for 30 minutes can be more effective than exercise for treating depression
  • Hot baths can help normalize and strengthen the body's normal circadian rhythm or body clock
Taking hot baths twice a week may help treat depression, reports a new study.
Just 2 Hot Baths a Week Can Help Treat Depression
Just 2 Hot Baths a Week Can Help Treat Depression

A team of researchers from the University of Freiburg in Germany claims that having two hot baths during the week can significantly improve your symptoms of depression.

To compare and identify the effects of taking regular hot baths with regular exercise, the research team selected a group of patients who were suffering from severe to moderate depression and divided them into two groups.

In the first group, people with depression were instructed to take a bath in hot water at 40 degrees for 30 minutes, then wrap themselves in blankets and relax with hot water bottles for another 20 minutes.

In the second group, another set of people with depression were instructed to perform a 40 to 45 minutes session of moderate-to-light aerobic exercises, such as running, dancing, swimming twice a week.

They found both sets of participants showed reduced signs of depression, the group that took hot water baths showed significantly fewer signs of depression compared to the exercise group, over a period of eight weeks.

Hot baths can help normalize and strengthen the body's normal circadian rhythm (24-hour cycle) or body clock. An imbalance in this natural rhythm will hamper your mental state of being.

The circadian rhythm is a 24-hour internal clock which may involve fluctuations of a person's body temperature which rises in the morning and falls during the night.

In people with depression their body temperature may not regulate itself properly, and taking hot baths may help correct this.

Therefore, the regular hot water bath was proven to be more effective in reducing the symptoms of depression than exercising.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Warm Baths may Have Benefits Similar to Exhaustive Jogs

Unable to go for a morning jog, take a warm bath instead. Hot baths are no longer just a hygiene routine; they can help you burn just as many calories as you would have done if you went for a walk.

Is Sauna Safe For Expectant Mothers?

Expecting moms may now safely exercise in warm weather or take short hot baths or sauna without risking elevations in body temperature that might harm the unborn baby, finds a new study.

Want to Stave Off Dementia? Hit the Sauna

Frequent sauna bathing can reduce the risk of dementia, according to a recent study carried out at the University of Eastern Finland.

Regular Sauna Bathers can Keep Their Blood Pressure in Check

Elevated blood pressure risks of frequent sauna bathers were found to be 50% lower to men who had sauna only once a week

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. ...

 Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 View All

News Category

News Archive