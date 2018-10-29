Just 2 Hot Baths a Week Can Help Treat Depression

‘Are you suffering from depression? Do you like taking a bath in hot water? Having a hot water bath twice a week for just 30 minutes can help treat symptoms of depression easily compared to 40 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise.’

Read More..

A team of researchers from the University of Freiburg in Germany claims thatTo compare and identify the effects of taking regular hot baths with regular exercise, the research team selected a group of patients who were suffering from severe to moderate depression and divided them into two groups.In the first group, people with depression were instructed to, then wrap themselves in blankets andIn the second group, another set of people with depression were instructed to, such as running, dancing, swimmingThey found both sets of participants showed reduced signs of depression, the group that tookcompared to the exercise group, over a period of eight weeks.Hot baths can help normalize and strengthen the body's normal. An imbalance in this natural rhythm will hamper your mental state of being.The circadian rhythm is a 24-hour internal clock which may involve fluctuations of a person's body temperature which rises in the morning and falls during the night.In people with depression their body temperature may not regulate itself properly, and taking hot baths may help correct this.Therefore, theSource: Medindia