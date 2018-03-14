Warm Baths may Have Benefits Similar to Exhaustive Jogs

Highlights

Hot water baths can help burn calories and control blood sugar levels and thereby prevent type 2 diabetes.

Hot water baths are equivalent to the same amount of calories that are usually burnt by half-hour walks.

Passive heating may reduce chronic inflammation, which is often present with long-term diseases, such as type 2 diabetes. Hot water baths may have benefits similar to normal exercising say jogs, finds a new study. These hour-long baths can also help prevent type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Steve Faulkner explained that even though the hot water baths are mentally very relaxing, they also provide "passive heating" to the body.



‘As expected cycling has resulted in more calories being burned when compared to a hot water bath, but these baths have resulted in 140 calories being burned as a half-hour walk.’ Dr. Faulkner and his team have investigated how "passive heating" via hot water baths can improve health. They also studied the effects of the



The study involved 14 people who had to first take an hour-long soak in a bath run at 104 degrees Fahrenheit and then an hour-long bike ride.



Both the tests were designed to raise the core body temp by one degree to measure the calorie burn in each session.



Although cycling burnt more calories than the bath, The bath surprisingly burnt calories equivalent of a 30-minute walk.



Dr. Faulkner said: "The overall blood sugar response to both conditions was similar, but peak blood sugar after eating was about 10% lower when participants took a hot bath compared with when they exercised."



He also emphasized the importance of the anti-inflammatory properties of exercise as it keeps our immune system ticking and helps us fight diseases.



"This suggests that repeated passive heating may contribute to reducing chronic inflammation, which is often present with long-term diseases, such as type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Faulkner.



