Fungal Spores in Air May Predict COVID and Flu Spikes

A new study reveals that rising levels of airborne fungal spores can help predict short-term COVID-19 and flu outbreaks, especially during the fall season.
- Fungal spores linked to short-term spikes in COVID-19 and flu
- Pollen showed no clear connection to viral infection trends
- Machine learning models showed high accuracy in fall forecasts
Airborne Fungal Spores May Help Predict COVID-19 & Flu Surges
Go to source).
Fungal spores in the air might warn us before #flu or #COVID spikes? #fungalforecast #viralsurgealert #medindia’
High Spore Levels, High Infection RatesIn this study, researchers analyzed data collected between 2022 and 2024 in two major health regions of Puerto Rico- San Juan and Caguas. They compared daily concentrations of airborne fungal spores and pollen with the number of COVID-19 and flu cases diagnosed on the same and following days.
The findings were striking. When fungal spore levels increased, cases of flu and COVID-19 rose shortly after. The connection was consistent across both regions and strongest during the fall. On the other hand, pollen levels showed no predictive value for viral infections.
Air as a Forecasting Tool“Our air tells a story,” said lead study author Dr. Félix E. Rivera-Mariani. “And if we listen to it closely, we may be able to predict illness before it strikes.” Dr. Rivera-Mariani and his team wanted to understand if outdoor exposures could signal respiratory outbreaks before they happen. Puerto Rico, with its year-round fungal activity and accessible monitoring systems, provided the perfect environment to explore this idea.
Machine Learning to the RescueTo decode the environmental signals, the researchers used machine learning models. These tools allowed them to study not just the presence of spores but also lag effects on how a spike in spores could lead to an increase in illness within a few days. The models proved highly accurate. They were even able to predict short-term outbreaks a week in advance during the fall season.
Not Just a Person-to-Person ProblemThis study challenges the idea that viral infections spread only through human contact. It points to environmental factors as additional players in disease transmission. Dr. Rivera-Mariani emphasized this broader perspective, noting that outdoor air quality may contribute more to illness than previously assumed.
And that changes everything. Especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly or those with asthma, understanding the air they breathe could mean earlier protection and fewer complications.
Why Spores, And Not Pollen?Fungal spores are tiny reproductive particles released by fungi. They are often more numerous and stay airborne longer than pollen, particularly in humid regions like Puerto Rico. While pollen is a well-known allergen, this study found no predictive link between pollen levels and viral surges. Fungal spores, on the other hand, showed a consistent pattern, acting as reliable signals for when infection rates were about to climb.
This insight offers a new direction for environmental health research, with spores taking center stage over traditional airborne irritants.
A New Kind of Weather WarningDr. Rivera-Mariani’s team hopes to expand this research beyond Puerto Rico. The goal is to see if the same pattern holds in other climates and communities. They are also interested in learning whether high fungal spore levels correlate not just with infection numbers, but with hospitalizations and severe outcomes.
Even more promising is their vision of working with local health agencies to build real-time fungal surveillance into existing outbreak prediction systems. Imagine a future where weather forecasts also warn about infection risks based on what’s floating in the air. That could change how we prepare for seasonal waves of illness.
The idea that fungi in the air can help warn us about flu and COVID-19 may seem strange, even futuristic. But this study makes it clear that our environment is not just a backdrop, but a live participant in our health.
Instead of only tracking viruses after they infect us, we may soon have tools to track what sets the stage for their arrival. That shift from reaction to prevention could make a big difference, especially for those at risk.
Let us not wait for illness to spread before we act. By understanding and listening to the invisible forces around us, we can take smarter steps to protect our communities - one breath at a time.
Reference:
- Airborne Fungal Spores May Help Predict COVID-19 & Flu Surges - (https://asm.org/press-releases/2025/june/airborne-fungal-spores-may-help-predict-covid-19-f)
Source-Medindia