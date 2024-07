Doctors Must Set Boundaries: Work-Life Balance Be Balanced to Prevent Stress

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Medical professionals, specifically doctors, play an important role in delivering good quality patient care. However, they are frequently confronted with significant job pressures and extended duty hours, resulting in burnout and physical and emotional exhaustion. Therefore, the health experts emphasized the importance of establishing clear boundaries to ensure a healthy work-life balance. This was highlighted on Monday, National Doctors Day , which is observed on July 1 each year to recognize the contributions of doctors and address pertinent issues related to their profession ().Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, told IANS, “In many professions including the medical profession, it is easier for the work pressure to crawl in the personal time leading to easy and early burnout. Doctors should understand this and try to set clear boundaries between work life and personal hours,”.Jain emphasized the importance of doctors taking breaks and improving communication with team members to enhance work efficiency and reduce stress, considering the demanding work hours, high cognitive performance required, and frequently changing schedules. Establishing healthy boundaries is crucial.Dr. Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS, “As doctors, we are so preoccupied with patients' health that we tend to often neglect ourselves. Long and erratic work schedules and the enormity of taking responsibility for the lives of others are taxing. We should prioritise our health first,”.The specialists emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, stating that a consistent and adequate sleep schedule is crucial ().It is recommended by experts to adhere to a consistent routine, refrain from missing meals, engage in physical activity such as brisk walking for 30 minutes each day, and cultivate hobbies to promote both physical and mental well-being.In addition, Dr. Meenakshi also highlighted the significance of doctors' emotional well-being.The experts said, “Medical professionals touch the lives of so many people and inadvertently burden themselves with negative memories. Emotional expression thus is essential to build resilience and maintain well-being,”.In addition to practicing yoga and meditation, it is essential for the doctors to engage in effective communication with their team members, participate in a peer support group, and be willing to seek psychological services when needed.Dr. Meenakshi further added, “Doctors often underestimate their symptoms and many times do not reach out for help during work pressure and other reasons. Getting regular physical and mental health checkups is essential for all medical professionals,”.Source-Medindia