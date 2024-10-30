Healthcare Politics: Modi Slams Delhi and Bengal Government

PM Modi criticizes Delhi and Bengal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, affecting elderly healthcare. Highlights initiatives like Jan Aushadhi Kendras.



‘Ayushman Bharat, a free treatment scheme for senior citizens aged 70 and above. #Modi #elderpeople #free_treatment #medindia’

Affordable Medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Expanding AIIMS and Medical Colleges Across India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.The program aims to provide free healthcare for the elderly. PM Modi describes the poor implementation of the scheme as a “political decision”. Due to this elderly citizens in these states cannot access free treatment under the program.Senior citizens aged 70 and above in Delhi and West Bengal were excluded because of political conflicts. “Governments are selfish and not concerned with humanity,” said PM Modi.In his speech, he highlighted the government’s health initiatives, including establishing 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, to provide affordable medicines. Without this program, it would have cost Rs 30,000 crore for the citizens to cover their medical expenses.He also emphasized the success of Mission Indradhanush, an immunization program, that protected pregnant women and newborns from severe illness. Also, over 2 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for immediate cancer diagnosis and other critical diseases were launched successfully.The Prime Minister introduced the U-WIN platform, a new health interface made in collaboration with platforms like COWIN and UPI to build India’s digital success.He spoke of his commitment to expanding healthcare, mentioning the construction of new AIIMS and medical colleges across India, including ESIC hospitals in Meerut and Haryana.PM Modi noted that India now has 1.08 lakh medical seats, with plans to add 75,000 more to address the healthcare demand.Source-Medindia