About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Healthcare Politics: Modi Slams Delhi and Bengal Government

by Swethapriya Sampath on Oct 30 2024 4:07 PM

PM Modi criticizes Delhi and Bengal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, affecting elderly healthcare. Highlights initiatives like Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Healthcare Politics: Modi Slams Delhi and Bengal Government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.
The program aims to provide free healthcare for the elderly. PM Modi describes the poor implementation of the scheme as a “political decision”. Due to this elderly citizens in these states cannot access free treatment under the program.

Regular Exercise May Help Older People Delay Cognitive Decline by 10 Years
Regular Exercise May Help Older People Delay Cognitive Decline by 10 Years
Moderate to intense exercises such as yoga or aerobics may help older people significantly delay aging of the brain by ten years.

Affordable Medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Senior citizens aged 70 and above in Delhi and West Bengal were excluded because of political conflicts. “Governments are selfish and not concerned with humanity,” said PM Modi.

In his speech, he highlighted the government’s health initiatives, including establishing 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, to provide affordable medicines. Without this program, it would have cost Rs 30,000 crore for the citizens to cover their medical expenses.

He also emphasized the success of Mission Indradhanush, an immunization program, that protected pregnant women and newborns from severe illness. Also, over 2 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for immediate cancer diagnosis and other critical diseases were launched successfully.

More Doctors in Need For Elderly Care
More Doctors in Need For Elderly Care
The primary health care system will struggle to meet the medical needs of a rapidly aging population, particularly as the number of family doctors falls.

Expanding AIIMS and Medical Colleges Across India

The Prime Minister introduced the U-WIN platform, a new health interface made in collaboration with platforms like COWIN and UPI to build India’s digital success.

He spoke of his commitment to expanding healthcare, mentioning the construction of new AIIMS and medical colleges across India, including ESIC hospitals in Meerut and Haryana.

Advertisement
Scientists Develop Robots That Take Care of Elderly
Scientists Develop Robots That Take Care of Elderly
Older people would no more be dependant on families for elderly care, as scientists have developed a robotic assistant that can dial 911 in case of emergencies.
PM Modi noted that India now has 1.08 lakh medical seats, with plans to add 75,000 more to address the healthcare demand.



Advertisement
Delhi Private Hospitals to Offer Free Treatment to Poor: Supreme Court
Delhi Private Hospitals to Offer Free Treatment to Poor: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of India ordered Delhi private hospitals which were given land on concessional rate to offer free medical treatment to poor patients.
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Hospital News
View All
Advertisement