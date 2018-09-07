medindia
Delhi Private Hospitals to Offer Free Treatment to Poor: Supreme Court

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 9, 2018 at 4:56 PM Indian Health News
The Supreme Court ordered all private hospitals in Delhi, the national capital, which were given land on concessional rate, must offer free medical treatment to certain percentage of poor patients.
Providing treatment to the poor was one of the clauses in the lease deed due to which land was given to hospitals at a very cheap price.

It is mandatory for private hospitals, built on land allocated by the government on concessional rates, to provide 10 percent treatment to In-Patient Department (IPD) and 25 percent to Out Patient Department (OPD) for free.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said any resistance by the hospitals would lead to cancellation of the lease and sought periodical report on compliance of its order from the Delhi government.

The bench said it would monitor the functioning of private hospitals to ensure that the poor patients are treated free of cost.

Source: IANS
