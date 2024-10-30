About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India Tops Global Tuberculosis Burden

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 30 2024 2:29 PM

India leads with 26% of the global TB burden, the highest among all countries, per WHO. The data underscores a pressing need for enhanced TB control efforts.

India Tops Global Tuberculosis Burden
Despite India's goal to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, five years earlier than the global target, a recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that the country bears the highest global burden of TB at 26 percent (1 Trusted Source
Tuberculosis

Go to source).
Globally, TB again emerged as the leading infectious disease killer in 2023, surpassing Covid-19. It showed that about 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with TB in 2023 -- the highest number recorded since WHO began global TB monitoring in 1995. This also represents a notable increase from 7.5 million reported in 2022. The top infectious disease was found to be most common among men (55 percent). Women accounted for more than 30 percent, while 12 percent were children and young adolescents.

Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Ending the TB Crisis

“The fact that TB still kills and sickens so many people is an outrage, when we have the tools to prevent it, detect it and treat it,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in the report. He called on countries to “make good on the concrete commitments they have made to expand the use of those tools, and to end TB”.

Importantly, the report highlighted five major risk factors that are driving new TB cases. These include undernutrition, HIV infection, alcohol use disorders, smoking (especially among men), and diabetes.

“Tackling these issues, along with critical determinants like poverty and GDP per capita, requires coordinated multisectoral action,” said the report, while calling for increased funding for TB research.

Diet in Tuberculosis
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
Meanwhile, the report noted a decline in the gap between the estimated number of new TB cases and those reported. It narrowed to about 2.7 million, down from Covid pandemic levels of around 4 million in 2020 and 2021. While the coverage of TB preventive treatment has been sustained for people living with HIV, multidrug-resistant TB remains a public health crisis.

The report showed that treatment success rates for multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB) have now reached 68 percent. But, of the 400 000 people estimated to have developed MDR/RR-TB, only 44 percent were diagnosed and treated in 2023, the report said.

Advertisement
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...
Reference:
  1. Tuberculosis - (https://www.who.int/india/health-topics/tuberculosis)

Source-IANS
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

Recommended Readings
Latest Respiratory Disease News
View All
Advertisement