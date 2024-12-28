About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

IMA Launches Certification to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 28 2024 11:45 PM

IMA's program combats AMR with advanced Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infection Control strategies in India.

IMA Launches Certification to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance
To tackle the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), () the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has introduced the world’s first "IMA AMR Smart Hospital" certification, aimed at promoting accountability and best practices in antimicrobial use.

Antimicrobial Resistance: New Insights

Antimicrobial resistance, the resistance of bacteria, fungi, and parasites to antimicrobial agents, has emerged as one of the gravest threats to global health. It is a leading cause of death worldwide, with 4.9 million fatalities attributed to AMR in 2019 alone. In India, the situation is particularly dire, with 297,000 deaths directly attributable to AMR and over one million deaths associated with AMR in the same year.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.
“The rising prevalence of AMR is undoing nearly a century of medical advancements. If not addressed, we will be faced with an era where even common infections become untreatable and fatal,” said Dr. Narendra Saini, Chairman of the IMA AMR Standing Committee. India’s antibiotic prescription rate of 412 for every 1,000 people is alarmingly high -- a factor that contributes significantly to the development of resistance among infectious pathogens.

This initiative focuses on strengthening AMS and IPC activities, which include monitoring AMR patterns, improving antimicrobial stewardship, and preventing the spread of resistant pathogens within healthcare facilities. “Our hospitals are reservoirs of pathogens, making it imperative to implement strong IPC and AMS protocols. With this initiative, we aim to set benchmarks for safe and effective healthcare delivery in the fight against AMR,” said Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of IMA.

The pilot phase of the project witnessed enthusiastic participation from hospitals across the country. Registration forms were distributed to more than 1,700 IMA branches, and through a rigorous selection process, hospitals from diverse regions and healthcare settings were chosen for participation. During the pilot, four hospitals were awarded the certification -- KD Hospital, in Gujarat; Mahavir Jaipuria Rajasthan Hospital in Jaipur; Sehgal Neo Hospital in Delhi; and Ananthapuri Hospital and Research Institute in Kerala. “These hospitals have set a high standard in the fight against AMR, showcasing what can be achieved through robust AMS and IPC practices,” said Saini.

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
It aligns with global health priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals, by promoting responsible use of antibiotics and preventing the spread of resistant pathogens. “The fight against AMR is not just a medical challenge but a societal responsibility. Together, we can ensure a safer and healthier future for generations to come,” Saini said.

Reference:
  1. Antimicrobial resistance - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antimicrobial-resistance)
Source-IANS
Electric Bandages Help Fight Antimicrobial Resistance in Burns
Electric Bandages Help Fight Antimicrobial Resistance in Burns
The bandage generates a weak electric field without any external power supply and can be used like any other disposable dressing.
Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern that has reached gigantic proportions. Antibiotic resistance is a change that occurs in bacteria when they are exposed to antibiotics used to treat infections caused by them. This change makes ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Hospital News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education