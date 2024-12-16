Quad-demic Alert: NHS Faces Winter Health Crisis

Rising cases of RSV, COVID-19, and norovirus this winter highlight the pressure on the NHS and the urgent need for prevention and vigilant healthcare.

Quad-demic! The NHS in England has coined a new term to describe the four conditions expected to surge this winter ().The four conditions are flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and norovirus. NHS officials reported that hospitals in England are managing record-high flu levels as winter approaches. This has increased hospital care by up to 70%.Though flu and influenza can improve without medical aid, some people may get ill and need hospital care. Symptoms include fever, aches, fatigue, sore throat, dry cough, headache, diarrhea, and vomiting.RSV is a common respiratory infection that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Children below 2 years are more prone to it. However, for some children, it can lead to severe disease or death. In infants, the virus can cause bronchiolitis leading to the inflammation of the small airways and significant breathing difficulties.Symptoms include a runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. Each year in the UK the virus spreads in the winter and surges in December.The UK started its first RSV vaccination campaign this September. The vaccine is also recommended for pregnant women to help protect their babies after birth and adults aged 75 to 79.The head of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “Covid is still with us and it causes acute disease and long Covid leading to death.”About 1,343 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England in the first week of December. Because Covid-19 is included in the NHS’s “quad-demic” definition, health officials expect these numbers to rise.Norovirus (vomiting bug) can be treated at home but vomiting and diarrhea can lead to loss of water and electrolytes from the body causing dehydration. Elderly people, young children, and those with weakened immune systems are at risk of becoming dehydrated and it has to be treated.Every year the NHS faces pressure in the winter as demand for medical services increases as flu and other viral infections spread in the community. This can worsen the symptoms of pre-existing disease conditions.Experts have expressed concern that the NHS is running “red hot” at the beginning of winter already. This can be challenging for the NHS and one of the worst it has faced.An average of 96,661 beds were filled each day last week, 94.6% of the total available. This has increased to 96,587 from the previous week.“Prevention is better than cure.” It is important to take care of our health and seek medical assistance when required without waiting for the conditions to become normal.Source-Medindia