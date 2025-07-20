The Microbial Plot Behind Esophageal Cancer’s Immune Evasion

Future esophageal cancer therapies may rely not only on genetics but also on the role of microbes shaping immune response.

Tumor Microbiome: Unmasking its Role in Cancer and Immune Evasion



PLA Drives M2 Macrophage Polarization

remains one of the most aggressive and lethal cancers, with a strikingly high incidence in East Asia. Although immunotherapy offers new hope for treatment, a significant number of patients exhibit poor or no response, suggesting that underlying, unexplored factors may be shaping therapeutic success. ( )Emerging research is now focusing on the tumor-associated microbiome, which appears to play a critical role in modulating the body’s immune defenses. Certain oral pathogens, including—a bacterium historically linked to periodontal disease, are increasingly being recognized for their potential involvement in cancer development, progression, and mechanisms of immune evasion.Their metabolites may serve as messengers, subtly rewiring the tumor's immune landscape. Due to these challenges, in-depth research is needed to uncover microbial mechanisms that modulate immune responses in ESCC.In a letter-style study published in, a research team from the Fourth Hospital of Hebei Medical University, etc. revealed howmanipulates immune behavior in ESCC.Drawing from a cohort of 52 patient samples, the team conducted microbiome sequencing, transcriptome analysis, and metabolomics profiling. Their work uncovered a strong link between microbial colonization, immune receptor expression, and immune cell polarization—offering fresh insight into how bacteria might undercut the body's cancer-fighting abilities.The researchers divided ESCC patients into treated and untreated groups and profiled their tumors at multiple molecular levels. They found thatwas significantly more abundant in untreated tumors and was associated with more advanced cancer stages.Transcriptome analysis revealed that patients with high levels of this bacterium also had increased expression of CLEC12A, a receptor found on immune cells like macrophages. These immune cells, when influenced byshifted toward the M2 state—a pro-tumor phenotype characterized by heightened expression of immunosuppressive markers (e.g., CD206, CD163).Further analysis pointed to phenyllactic acid (PLA), a metabolite associated with the bacterium, as a key driver of this effect. Lab experiments confirmed that bothand PLA upregulated CLEC12A and boosted M2 macrophage markers in cultured immune cells. SilencingThese findings suggest a microbiota-driven mechanism that helps tumors escape immune surveillance by recruiting "tolerant" immune cells, and they highlight CLEC12A as a potential molecular bridge between microbial signals and immune modulation.This study shines a light on the microbial dark matter of cancer, said Dr. Jing Zuo, one of the co-corresponding authors of the study. The research team has uncovered hownot only survives in tumor environments but actively changes how immune cells behave.By producing or associating with specific metabolites like PLA, the bacterium effectively reprograms macrophages into a tumor-supportive state. This opens up exciting possibilities for developing precision immunotherapy that takes a patient's microbiome into account.The findings open new frontiers in the battle against ESCC. Withand PLA shown to influence immune evasion, the study points to microbiome profiling as a potential predictive tool for immunotherapy success.Therapies that disrupt this microbial-immunological axis—such as targeting CLEC12A or modifying gut flora—could offer innovative ways to overcome treatment resistance. Additionally, these insights could extend beyond ESCC, prompting researchers to investigate similar microbial effects in other cancers.As the interplay between microbes and immunity becomes clearer, the future of cancer therapy may hinge on more than just genetics—it may depend on our microbial cohabitants as well.Source-Newswise