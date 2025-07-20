About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

The Microbial Plot Behind Esophageal Cancer’s Immune Evasion

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 20 2025 1:09 AM

Future esophageal cancer therapies may rely not only on genetics but also on the role of microbes shaping immune response.

The Microbial Plot Behind Esophageal Cancer’s Immune Evasion
Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) remains one of the most aggressive and lethal cancers, with a strikingly high incidence in East Asia. Although immunotherapy offers new hope for treatment, a significant number of patients exhibit poor or no response, suggesting that underlying, unexplored factors may be shaping therapeutic success. ()

Tumor Microbiome: Unmasking its Role in Cancer and Immune Evasion

Emerging research is now focusing on the tumor-associated microbiome, which appears to play a critical role in modulating the body’s immune defenses. Certain oral pathogens, including Fusobacterium nucleatum—a bacterium historically linked to periodontal disease, are increasingly being recognized for their potential involvement in cancer development, progression, and mechanisms of immune evasion.

Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal cancer refers to malignancy of the food pipe which connects the throat to the stomach. It typically presents with difficulty in swallowing.
Their metabolites may serve as messengers, subtly rewiring the tumor's immune landscape. Due to these challenges, in-depth research is needed to uncover microbial mechanisms that modulate immune responses in ESCC.

In a letter-style study published in Protein & Cell, a research team from the Fourth Hospital of Hebei Medical University, etc. revealed how Fusobacterium nucleatum manipulates immune behavior in ESCC.

Drawing from a cohort of 52 patient samples, the team conducted microbiome sequencing, transcriptome analysis, and metabolomics profiling. Their work uncovered a strong link between microbial colonization, immune receptor expression, and immune cell polarization—offering fresh insight into how bacteria might undercut the body's cancer-fighting abilities.

Esophageal Disorders
Esophageal Disorders
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
The researchers divided ESCC patients into treated and untreated groups and profiled their tumors at multiple molecular levels. They found that F. nucleatum was significantly more abundant in untreated tumors and was associated with more advanced cancer stages.

Transcriptome analysis revealed that patients with high levels of this bacterium also had increased expression of CLEC12A, a receptor found on immune cells like macrophages. These immune cells, when influenced by F. nucleatum, shifted toward the M2 state—a pro-tumor phenotype characterized by heightened expression of immunosuppressive markers (e.g., CD206, CD163).

Advertisement
GERD
GERD
This condition occurs due to the reflux of hydrochloric acid of the stomach into the oesophagus

PLA Drives M2 Macrophage Polarization

Further analysis pointed to phenyllactic acid (PLA), a metabolite associated with the bacterium, as a key driver of this effect. Lab experiments confirmed that both F. nucleatum and PLA upregulated CLEC12A and boosted M2 macrophage markers in cultured immune cells. Silencing CLEC12A reduced the bacterium's effect on M2 polarization and restored pro-inflammatory responses.

These findings suggest a microbiota-driven mechanism that helps tumors escape immune surveillance by recruiting "tolerant" immune cells, and they highlight CLEC12A as a potential molecular bridge between microbial signals and immune modulation.

Quiz on Cancer
Quiz on Cancer
Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...
This study shines a light on the microbial dark matter of cancer, said Dr. Jing Zuo, one of the co-corresponding authors of the study. The research team has uncovered how F. nucleatum not only survives in tumor environments but actively changes how immune cells behave.

By producing or associating with specific metabolites like PLA, the bacterium effectively reprograms macrophages into a tumor-supportive state. This opens up exciting possibilities for developing precision immunotherapy that takes a patient's microbiome into account.

The findings open new frontiers in the battle against ESCC. With F. nucleatum and PLA shown to influence immune evasion, the study points to microbiome profiling as a potential predictive tool for immunotherapy success.

Therapies that disrupt this microbial-immunological axis—such as targeting CLEC12A or modifying gut flora—could offer innovative ways to overcome treatment resistance. Additionally, these insights could extend beyond ESCC, prompting researchers to investigate similar microbial effects in other cancers.

As the interplay between microbes and immunity becomes clearer, the future of cancer therapy may hinge on more than just genetics—it may depend on our microbial cohabitants as well.

Reference:
  1. Microbiome, metabolome, and transcriptome analyses in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma: insights into immune modulation by F. nucleatum - (https://academic.oup.com/proteincell/article/16/6/491/7848919?login=false)
Source-Newswise


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional