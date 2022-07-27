About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
One Lesion may also Signal Monkeypox Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on July 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM
In individuals with a new sexual partner recently, a single lesion may also signal infection from the monkeypox virus, revealed a new study.

After the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the infection disease as a public health emergency of international concern, the UKHSA updated the case definition for monkeypox.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
This will help both individuals and clinical professionals identify monkeypox symptoms, the agency noted.

New List of Monkeypox Symptoms

In a statement, the UKHSA said the symptom list has been expanded to include a single lesion or lesions on the genitals, anus and surrounding area, lesions in the mouth.

The new list also added anal or rectal pain and bleeding, known as proctitis, especially if the individual has had a new sexual partner recently.
Can the Monkeypox Virus Spread Through Surface Contact?

Can the Monkeypox Virus Spread Through Surface Contact?


Detecting viral DNA in monkeypox patients' rooms does not prove that infection can occur after contact with the surfaces.
The majority of people with monkeypox can safely manage their symptoms at home and there have been no deaths in the UK. Most people experience mild disease but it can cause a significant illness in some, requiring hospitalization, including for severe pain.

"We continue to see new diagnoses of monkeypox, passed on primarily through close or sexual contact," said Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, in the statement.

"We have updated our case definitions to reflect the clinical presentations that have been seen during this outbreak. It is important to recognise that just one or two genital or anal lesions, or lesions in the mouth can be signs of monkeypox, especially if you have had a new sexual partner," she added.

There is still a need to be cautious and stay alert for symptoms, the UKHSA said.

Chand advised people with monkeypox symptoms to "stay at home and contact local sexual health service for advice".

Source: IANS
Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected

Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected


The monkeypox virus has mutated at an unexpected rate with an accelerated evolution. These significant genetic variations might suggest accelerated evolution.
Monkeypox Spreading among Kids, Pregnant Women: WHO

Monkeypox Spreading among Kids, Pregnant Women: WHO


Monkeypox Outbreak: Monkeypox virus infection is starting to spread among children and pregnant women, warns WHO.
