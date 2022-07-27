One Lesion may also Signal Monkeypox Infection

Advertisement

The new list also added anal or rectal pain and bleeding, known as proctitis, especially if the individual has had a new sexual partner recently.The majority of people with monkeypox can safely manage their symptoms at home and there have been no deaths in the UK. Most people experience mild disease but it can cause a significant illness in some, requiring hospitalization, including for severe pain."We continue to see new diagnoses of monkeypox, passed on primarily through close or sexual contact," said Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, in the statement."We have updated our case definitions to reflect the clinical presentations that have been seen during this outbreak. It is important to recognise that just one or two genital or anal lesions, or lesions in the mouth can be signs of monkeypox, especially if you have had a new sexual partner," she added.There is still a need to be cautious and stay alert for symptoms, the UKHSA said.Chand advised people with monkeypox symptoms to "stay at home and contact local sexual health service for advice".Source: IANS