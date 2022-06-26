Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected

Monkeypox Virus Mutations

These significant genetic variations might suggest "accelerated evolution", they added."Our data reveals additional clues of ongoing viral evolution and potential human adaptation," the team wrote, adding that they had identified proteins that are known to interact with peoples' immune systems.However, it is not known whether the mutations have contributed to increased transmissibility between people, Joao Paulo Gomes, head of the Genomics & Bioinformatics Unit at the Institute, was quoted as saying."We do not know that. We just know that these additional 50 mutations were quite unexpected," Gomes said.As part of the study, the team researchers collected 15 monkeypox virus sequences in total -- mostly from Portugal -- and reconstructed their genetic data.Further, most of the mutations are of a particular type that could have been introduced by a human defense mechanism called APOBEC3, which works by introducing mutations to viruses in order to stop them from working properly, Pam Vallely, professor of medical virology at the University of Manchester was quoted as saying."However, in this case the mutations are apparently not making the virus non-viable and may be helping it to adapt to human-human transmission," Vallely, who was not involved in the study, told Newsweek.The researchers say their work shows that the viral genome sequencing of monkeypox might be precise enough to track the spread of the current outbreak and see how the transmission might be changing, the report said.Source: IANS