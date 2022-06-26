About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected

by Colleen Fleiss on June 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM
The monkepox virus has mutated at an unexpected rate with an accelerated evolution, revealed researchers.

According to researchers from the National Institute of Health in Portugal, around 50 genetic variations were seen in the viruses they studied compared to ones from 2018 and 2019, the Newsweek reported.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
This "is far more than one would expect considering previous estimates" of the mutation rate of orthopoxviruses of which monkeypox is a type -- between six and 12 times more, they wrote in the paper published in the journal Nature Medicine.

These significant genetic variations might suggest "accelerated evolution", they added.

Monkeypox Virus Mutations

"Our data reveals additional clues of ongoing viral evolution and potential human adaptation," the team wrote, adding that they had identified proteins that are known to interact with peoples' immune systems.
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
However, it is not known whether the mutations have contributed to increased transmissibility between people, Joao Paulo Gomes, head of the Genomics & Bioinformatics Unit at the Institute, was quoted as saying.

"We do not know that. We just know that these additional 50 mutations were quite unexpected," Gomes said.

As part of the study, the team researchers collected 15 monkeypox virus sequences in total -- mostly from Portugal -- and reconstructed their genetic data.

Further, most of the mutations are of a particular type that could have been introduced by a human defense mechanism called APOBEC3, which works by introducing mutations to viruses in order to stop them from working properly, Pam Vallely, professor of medical virology at the University of Manchester was quoted as saying.

"However, in this case the mutations are apparently not making the virus non-viable and may be helping it to adapt to human-human transmission," Vallely, who was not involved in the study, told Newsweek.

The researchers say their work shows that the viral genome sequencing of monkeypox might be precise enough to track the spread of the current outbreak and see how the transmission might be changing, the report said.

Source: IANS
Monkeypox Spreads Through Air During Sustained Face-to-face Contact

Monkeypox can extend through the air but only through 'sustained' face-to-face contact with an infected person.
Gay Community at Risk Over Stigma Stoked by Monkeypox

A new study shows that blaming gay men for monkeypox spread will harm everyone, emphasizing more protective measures.
