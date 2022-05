Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

History from Inception to the 2022 Outbreak

The first known human case occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970.

In 1996-1997, an outbreak was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a lower fatality ratio and higher attack rate.

In 2003, the first monkeypox outbreak outside Africa was in the United States of America and was linked to contact with infected pet dogs.

Since 2017, Nigeria has experienced a large outbreak, with over 500 suspected cases and over 200 confirmed cases.

On May 18, 2022, a U.S. resident tested positive after returning to the US from Canada. Till date, WHO confirms 92 cases of monkeypox with outbreaks in 12 countries so far

Monkeypox - background information



Go to source ).

How do you Get Monkeypox Virus?

What are the Symptoms of Monkeypox?

Is Monkeypox Curable?

How to Prevent Monkeypox Virus?

Avoid contact with infected animals (especially sick or dead animals).

Avoid contact with bedding and other materials contaminated by the person infected with the virus.

Wash your hands with soap and water after coming into contact with an infected animal.

Only eat foods that contain animal meat or parts after washing and cooking.

Use personal protective equipment (PPE)when caring for people infected with the virus.

Information about all recent travel and attendance of mass gathering events, festivals, and parties, and contact with any known cases should be informed to the health care professionals

