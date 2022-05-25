About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
Advertisement

How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Moisturizers are used to soothe dry and itchy skin in children who have eczema
  • Over 100 different moisturizers are available, which leads to confusion and waste
  • To avoid this, parents should be educated about the wide choices present in using moisturizers for eczema

The importance of patient education and choice when deciding which moisturizers to use for children with eczema is highlighted in a new study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health and in the British Journal of General Practice (1 Trusted Source
Effectiveness and safety of lotion, cream, gel, and ointment emollients for childhood eczema: a pragmatic, randomised, phase 4, superiority trial

Go to source).

Healing Eczema With Moisturizer

Eczema is a very common skin condition that results in dry, itchy, and inflamed skin patches. The skin condition most commonly occurs before the age of 5 years. Around 1 in 5 children get eczema and continuous scratching exhausts children and their parents (2 Trusted Source
How to Treat ECZEMA in Babies

Go to source).

Skin disorder - What are the different moisturizing agents?
Skin disorder - What are the different moisturizing agents?
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about different moisturizing agents
Advertisement


Such an irritating skin condition is mostly treated with the help of moisturizers. Keeping the skin's moisture intact is the most important thing to be done for controlling eczema and it's achieved using moisturizer.

Moisturizer helps to protect the outermost layer damaged in case of eczema and makes the skin more sensitive to irritants, allergens, bacteria, and other invaders. A damaged skin barrier makes it harder for the skin to retain its moisture and causes dry, itchy skin, leading to an eczema flare-up or worsening (3 Trusted Source
Controlling Eczema by Moisturizing

Go to source).
Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.
Advertisement

Finding such a valuable product has become chaotic because of over 100 different moisturizers available on the market. The lack of guidelines in this area also leads to more confusion and wastage.

Finding the Right Moisturizer for Eczema

To provide a clear picture of this confusion, a new study led by the University of Bristol, the University of Nottingham, and the University of Southampton directly compared the different types of moisturizers.

In this study, 550 children with eczema aged under 12 years were used randomly and they were using one of four types of moisturizers (lotion, cream, gel, or ointment) as their primary moisturizer for 16 weeks.

Parents completed diaries about their child's eczema for a year, and some were interviewed about how they used the moisturizers and their ideas about them. The children also had their skin examinations.

The results showed that there was no difference in the effectiveness of the four types of moisturizers used in the study. Skin reactions such as itching or redness were seen in all moisturizer types. Awareness of the different types of moisturizers was low, and users had different preferences based on how the moisturizers look and feel (4 Trusted Source
How parents and children evaluate emollients for childhood eczema: a qualitative study

Go to source).

Prof. Matthew Ridd, a GP and study lead from the Centre for Academic Primary Care at the University of Bristol, said: "A study of this type has been long overdue. It has not been in the interest of the manufacturers to directly compare types of moisturizer in the way we have done in this trial."

These findings also challenge protocols about how often moisturizers need to be applied, which types are less likely to cause problems, and which patients should be recommended certain types.

Everyone Does Not Need the Same Moisturizer

Generally, the way of directing moisturizers is determined by locally agreed formularies. These formularies are based on cost and perceived effectiveness. This makes sense with study findings that show one size does not fit all in the case of choosing the moisturizer for eczema in children.

It also points out the need for doctors to make parents aware of the different moisturizer types and help them to choose which one is most likely to work for them. At last, the evidence that supports the saying, 'The best moisturizers are the ones the patient will use' in our hands (4 Trusted Source
How parents and children evaluate emollients for childhood eczema: a qualitative study

Go to source).

Moisturizers are a key part of treatment for childhood eczema, preventing flares and helping to soothe the skin, and improving the quality of life for children and their careers. In choosing such key products, parent and patient preferences should be given importance. Some people prefer ointments, but others like gels, creams, or lotions. No one option is best.

Further work is needed to determine if these findings also apply to adolescents and adults with eczema, and people with other dry skin conditions.

References :
  1. Effectiveness and safety of lotion, cream, gel, and ointment emollients for childhood eczema: a pragmatic, randomised, phase 4, superiority trial" - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(22)00146-8/fulltext)
  2. How to Treat ECZEMA in Babies - (https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/eczema/childhood/treating/treat-babies)
  3. Controlling Eczema by Moisturizing - (https://nationaleczema.org/eczema/treatment/moisturizing/)
  4. How parents and children evaluate emollients for childhood eczema: a qualitative study - (https://bjgp.org/content/early/2022/05/22/BJGP.2021.0630)


Source: Medindia
Home Remedy Tips to Treat Eczema
Home Remedy Tips to Treat Eczema
Eczema is an inflammation of the skin and itching is the dominant symptom, which can be severe. You can now treat eczema at home with some natural remedies. Here are some simple tips to follow at home that help prevent eczema.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr Jayashree. (2022, May 25). How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?. Medindia. Retrieved on May 25, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/how-to-choose-the-best-eczema-friendly-moisturizer-for-children-207278-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr Jayashree. "How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?". Medindia. May 25, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/how-to-choose-the-best-eczema-friendly-moisturizer-for-children-207278-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr Jayashree. "How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/how-to-choose-the-best-eczema-friendly-moisturizer-for-children-207278-1.htm. (accessed May 25, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr Jayashree. 2021. How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?. Medindia, viewed May 25, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/how-to-choose-the-best-eczema-friendly-moisturizer-for-children-207278-1.htm.

Advertisement

Smart Ways to Treat Your Baby
Smart Ways to Treat Your Baby's Eczema
Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a common skin condition that affects your baby's soft, sensitive skin. Here are a few tips on how to treat eczema in babies.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
View all
Recommended Reading
Fermented Skin CareFermented Skin Care
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Skin DisorderSkin Disorder
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Skin Disorder Neck Cracking Fermented Skin Care 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood - Sugar Chart Vent Forte (Theophylline) Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Find a Hospital The Essence of Yoga Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients A-Z Drug Brands in India

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close