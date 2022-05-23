About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Unusual Monkeypox Outbreak in Australia

by Colleen Fleiss on May 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Unusual Monkeypox Outbreak in Australia

Experts warn of a "highly unusual outbreak" of monkeypox in Australia.

Last week, the state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded the nation's first case of the virus, and a second case was later confirmed in the Victoria's state capital Melbourne, reports Xinhua.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


Over the weekend the World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting to discuss what has been Europe's worst outbreak of monkeypox in history.

Head of the Biosecurity Program at the University of New South Wales' (UNSW) Kirby Institute, Professor Raina MacIntyre, who has played a major role in the nation's fight against Covid-19, has hit the ground running to inform the public and called on the government to ready itself for a potential outbreak.
Monkeypox: First Suspected Case Reported in Israel

Monkeypox: First Suspected Case Reported in Israel


Israel's first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported. Monkeypox, a rare infection in humans, spreads through close contact between humans and animals.
Advertisement

In an article published on UNSW's website on Monday, she reiterated that the initial cases were not a "cause for panic" but a reminder for people returning from overseas to "remain vigilant".

She said that while the variant of monkeypox appears to have a similar fatality rate to Covid-19 of around 1%, it was nowhere near as contagious.

Monkeypox Outbreak in Australia

"It is a respiratory virus and can also spread to humans without contact, probably through aerosols," said MacIntyre. "However, it does not usually spread easily between humans, and typically only in close contacts. Studies have found about 3% of contacts of a monkeypox case will be infected."

The monkeypox virus was first identified in humans in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 1970, but scientists are puzzled as to why it is now spreading outside of the African continent.

MacIntyre said waning immunity provided by the smallpox vaccination, which stems from the same virus that is causing monkeypox and was administered en masse before it was eradicated in the 1970s is likely a key factor.

A 2018 report published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal estimated that just 10% of Australia's population were vaccinated against smallpox.

MacIntyre called for contact tracing, quarantine of close contacts, and "ring vaccination", where contacts of confirmed cases are vaccinated as opposed to the entire population, citing the fact that Australia is unlikely to have a large supply of second and third generation smallpox vaccines.

"Given the unusual nature of this epidemic, it would be wise to ensure we have a stockpile of antivirals and enough of both types of vaccines."

Source: IANS
Monkeypox: 92 Cases Confirmed in 12 Countries

Monkeypox: 92 Cases Confirmed in 12 Countries


In 12 countries, at least 92 monkeypox virus cases have been confirmed. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals).
Advertisement

Monkeypox may Provoke Travel Restrictions – Here’s Why

Monkeypox may Provoke Travel Restrictions – Here’s Why


The World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to declare monkeypox as an international emergency and when it does, travel restrictions are likely to go into place.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Blood - Sugar Chart Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close