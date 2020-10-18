India can Become Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Hub

‘India can become a global personal protective equipment (PPE) hub, more research and development efforts are needed.’

The report, however, noted that there is still room for improvement in terms of quality, and research and development (R&D) efforts should be made for improving it.It said that India could adopt strategies to transform into a global manufacturing hub for producing high-quality PPE kits. As per the report, India's achievement of gaining self-sufficiency in terms of domestic supplies was an outcome of the central government's push for indigenous production.Moving forward, India needs to enable strong quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) processes among all the PPE manufacturers.It will bring more consistency into the quality of the PPEs manufactured, reduce the testing and rejection overheads post-delivery, and allow local manufacturers to scale up their production to reach not only domestic markets but also global markets, the report added.Amit Kapoor, Chairman, Institute of Competitiveness, said: "We need to shift our mindset from focusing on cost to ensuring world-class quality, if we as a nation want to be known as a high-quality PPEs manufacturer with economical costing rather than a cheap quality producing nation with low-costing.""There is still more room for improvement in the quality of locally-manufactured PPE kits. Hence, India needs to step up the R&D efforts to improve the quality further. It will also enhance the competitiveness of the indigenous PPE industry in the global market in the near future," Kapoor added.Source: IANS