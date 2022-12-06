About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox Spreads Through Air During Sustained Face-to-face Contact

by Colleen Fleiss on June 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox Spreads Through Air During Sustained Face-to-face Contact

Monkeypox can extend through the air but only through 'sustained' face-to-face contact with an infected person, stated CDC.

In a briefing on Friday, CDC chief Rochelle Walensky said monkeypox was being passed on through physical contact with symptomatic patients and by touching their clothing and bedding, reports the Daily Mail.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


But attempting to clear up whether face masks are needed to avoid catching the rash-causing virus, the epidemiologist explained the rash-causing virus would not 'linger in the air' like Covid.

Spread of Monkeypox

"All cases we have seen to date in this outbreak have been related to direct contact."

During the conference, health officials also called on Americans with any sexually transmitted infection, including syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia, to get tested for monkeypox.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox


Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. There are two f
Advertisement

They warned many patients were experiencing rashes and sores on the genitals and anus that looked like STIs.

Several cases of co-infection with monkeypox and a sexually transmitted disease have also been recorded.

Walensky stressed that the virus was only transmitted through the air via large droplets expelled from infected people that quickly fell to the ground.

Source: IANS
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
Advertisement

Gay Community at Risk Over Stigma Stoked by Monkeypox

Gay Community at Risk Over Stigma Stoked by Monkeypox


A new study shows that blaming gay men for monkeypox spread will harm everyone, emphasizing more protective measures.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Iron Intake Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker Accident and Trauma Care How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Diaphragmatic Hernia Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close