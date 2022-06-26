About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wrist Worn Trackers Help Detect COVID Symptoms

by Colleen Fleiss on June 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM
Wearable activity trackers combined with artificial intelligence (AI), pick up Covid-19 infection days before symptoms start.

Typical Covid-19 symptoms may take several days after infection before they appear, during which time an infected person can unwittingly spread the virus.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
But in the study published in the open-access journal BMJ Open, the researchers found that overall the health tracker, combined with a computer algorithm, correctly identified 68% of Covid positive people two days before their symptoms appeared.

The international team including from University of Basel (Switzerland) and Imperial College London, pointed out that while a PCR swab test remains the gold standard for confirming Covid-19 infection, "our findings suggest that a wearable-informed machine learning algorithm may serve as a promising tool for presymptomatic or asymptomatic detection of Covid-19".

Wearable AI Trackers To Detect Covid-19

The team conducted a trial, on a AVA bracelet, and included 1,163 participants all under the age of 51 who wore the tracker at night. The device saves data every 10 seconds and requires at least 4 hours of relatively uninterrupted sleep. The bracelets were synchronized with a complimentary smartphone app on waking.
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare


Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
All participants took regular rapid antibody tests for Covid infection. Those with indicative symptoms took a PCR swab test as well.

The algorithm was 'trained' using 70% of the data from day 10 to day 2 before the start of symptoms within 40 days of continuous monitoring of the 66 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. It was then tested on the remaining 30% of the data.

Some 73% of laboratory confirmed positive cases were picked up in the training set, and 68% in the test set, up to 2 days before the start of symptoms.

The researchers acknowledge that their results may not be more widely applicable.

But "wearable sensor technology is an easy-to-use, low-cost method for enabling individuals to track their health and wellbeing during a pandemic", they wrote in the paper.

Further, "these devices, partnered with artificial intelligence, can push the boundaries of personalized medicine and detect illnesses prior to (symptom occurrence), potentially reducing virus transmission in communities".

Source: IANS
Are Babies Born to Covid Mothers at Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders?

Are Babies Born to Covid Mothers at Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders?


Babies born to mothers who had been infected with Covid-19 were found to have neurodevelopmental changes later.
Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?

Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?


Three-dose mRNA regimen, be it heterologous and homologous, is found to be the most effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
