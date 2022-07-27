Diabetes Risk may Start from the Womb: Here’s How?

How embryonic exposure to certain common pollutants may put people at risk for diabetes and other metabolic health conditions later in life is examined by researchers at the University of Massachusetts.



They looked at the impact on the developing pancreas of early life-stage exposures to two common per and polyfluoroalkylated substances (PFAS) chemicals, found in waterproof and non-stick household products, and the PFAS-containing aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), used to fight flammable-liquid fires. These so-called "forever chemicals" take decades to break down in the environment and have contaminated drinking water worldwide.



Understanding Long-Term Health Implications of Forever Chemicals

Researchers used transgenic zebrafish to study the effects of these toxic chemicals on embryonic development. This will be based on one of their key previous findings showing that oxidative stress created from the chemical exposures results in malformations of the developing pancreatic islet, which contains beta cells (β-cells) responsible for synthesizing, storing, and releasing insulin.