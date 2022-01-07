About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox is Spreading among Kids, Pregnant Women: WHO

by Adeline Dorcas on July 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox is Spreading among Kids, Pregnant Women: WHO

Monkeypox is a rare infectious viral disease that affects humans and some animals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that monkeypox outbreak has started to spread among vulnerable people, including children, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems.

While the virus did manifest earlier in children, this reportedly the first in the recent outbreak, now confirmed in more than 3,000 patients spread across over 50 countries that are both endemic and non-endemic to the infection.

Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks

Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks


Monkeypox patients could pass on the infection for four weeks after symptoms appear. The period raises the likelihood that infected patients pass on the virus.
Advertisement


Are Kids at Risk of Contracting Monkeypox?

The increasing trend of infections, majorly seen among men who have sex with men "is likely to continue", said WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a media briefing.

"We are starting to see this with several children already infected.

"I am concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus is establishing itself and it could move into high-risk groups including children, the immunocompromised and pregnant women," Ghebreyesus said.
Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected

Monkeypox Virus Has More Mutations Than Expected


The monkeypox virus has mutated at an unexpected rate with an accelerated evolution. These significant genetic variations might suggest accelerated evolution.
Advertisement

The WHO added that it was investigating reports of infections in children under 18 in Spain and France, while two cases have been found in the UK since May.

The WHO has recently stopped short of declaring the virus an international emergency, on the advice of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee. While the global health body noted that the escalating monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries should be closely monitored, it said "at this stage" it does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.

"Overall, in the report, they (IHR Committee) advised me that at this moment the event does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is the highest level of alert WHO can issue," Ghebreyesus said.

He added the cases are, however, "clearly an evolving health threat" that the WHO is following "extremely closely" and that if the situation further evolves, he would "reconvene the meeting quickly".

The WHO advised countries to increase surveillance by boosting testing as quickly as possible, assist public health agencies and health workers on the frontlines of this outbreak, and squash the stigma around the virus to help people protect themselves.

It said it is also actively working with LGBTQI+ communities to reduce stigma.

The global health body also asked countries to provide equitable access to counter measures like vaccines and antivirals.

Source: IANS
Monkeypox Case Reported in UK

Monkeypox Case Reported in UK


In England, a person has been diagnosed with the rare monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection from which most people recover in a few weeks.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Anemia in PregnancyAnemia in Pregnancy
Breech Presentation and DeliveryBreech Presentation and Delivery
Diet for Anemia in PregnancyDiet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
MonkeypoxMonkeypox
Nocturnal Leg CrampsNocturnal Leg Cramps
Pregnancy and ComplicationsPregnancy and Complications
Stress and MiscarriageStress and Miscarriage
The Magic Feeling of Being A MotherThe Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Breech Presentation and Delivery Pregnancy and Complications Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Nocturnal Leg Cramps Stress and Miscarriage Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Hospital Post-Nasal Drip Drug - Food Interactions Indian Medical Journals Sanatogen Drug Interaction Checker Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close