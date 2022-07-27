About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
US Expert Says Monkeypox may Not Spread as Fast as COVID

by Colleen Fleiss on July 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM
US Expert Says Monkeypox may Not Spread as Fast as COVID

A US infectious expert has revealed that monkeypox virus may not spread as fast as SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19.

The recent outbreak, first reported from the UK on May 7, has now more than 16,000 cases and five deaths in Africa; and is majorly among men who have sex with men.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


According to Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases from the University of Maryland, unlike COVID, which was airborne, monkeypox is harder to transmit.

Taking to Twitter, Faheem said: "Monkeypox requires close skin contact with lesions, fluid. Soiled surfaces and beddings are also a risk. (But) rarely respiratory droplets can transmit."

Monkeypox and COVID

Again, COVID is a novel virus, but monkeypox is not a new virus and importantly "we have available vaccines to fight it". In the case of COVID, vaccines had to be developed.
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
Advertisement

"COVID is peculiar because it is a novel viral strain, easily transmissible through respiratory route, attacks a vital organ (lungs) and is deadly.

"If COVID However, monkeypox is still "important and concerning, but not the same" as COVID.

He also suggested "strategic use of (ring) vaccination where outbreaks are identified".

Ring vaccination, which has been used successfully to contain smallpox and Ebola outbreaks, means to vaccinate a "ring" of people around them rather than vaccinating an entire population, ideally within four days of exposure.

Further, Younus also projected that the cases will likely rise for months before they fall. The disease may also spread in specific groups and geographies.

However, he urged people to avoid "google experts; fear mongering, turning the infection into business; politicization of the virus; stigmatization of any group".

He also lauded the World Health Organization's recent move to declare the virus a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) as "the right precautionary step by WHO".

Source: IANS
The New Symptoms of Monkeypox

The New Symptoms of Monkeypox


Skin lesions in the genital and anal area and lower tiredness and fever are the new symptoms seen among new monkeypox patients.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News Category
