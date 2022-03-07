Can the Monkeypox Virus Spread Through Surface Contact?

Viral Contamination Does Not Equal Infectious Virus

Advertisement

Contamination with up to 105 viral copies/cm2 on inanimate surfaces was estimated by PCR and the virus was successfully isolated from surfaces with more than 106 copies. Fabrics such as towels, shirts, or pillowcases that the patients used frequently also showed viral contamination.The authors highlight that there currently are no definite data on what dose of virus leads to infection with monkeypox in humans. However, assumptions are that it requires a significantly higher dose to trigger infection than e.g. variola virus.despite high contamination with up to 105 cp/cm2 as well as the successful recovery of monkeypox virus from samples with a total of >106 copies, our findings do not prove that infection can occur from contact with these surfaces.Prevention of virus spread from symptomatic patients should be individually adapted. Regular disinfection of frequent hand and skin contact points during the care processes in addition to regular room cleaning and surface disinfection.Source: Medindia