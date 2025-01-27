New mRNA Injection for Heart Attack Recovery

A new mRNA injection aims to treat heart attack patients by promoting blood vessel growth and improving heart muscle recovery using relaxin hormone.

The Goal: Rebuilding the Heart



The injection uses messenger RNA (mRNA) to instruct heart cells to produce relaxin, a hormone that promotes blood vessel growth and improves blood flow.

How the mRNA Injection Works and Role of Relaxin in Heart Health

