Gujarat's Navratri celebrations took a tragic turn this year as multiple incidents of sudden death from heart attacks were reported, primarily affecting teenagers and young adults.
In the wake of the post-COVID-19 era, a growing concern has emerged regarding a possible connection between COVID-19 and an increased risk of heart attacks among young adults.
This issue has garnered attention in various sessions of the Indian Parliament, prompting the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to initiate three studies aimed at understanding the veracity of these concerns (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Heart Problems after COVID-19
Go to source).
This alarming trend of myocardial infarctions in seemingly healthy individuals has not been limited to India, with similar patterns observed in countries such as the UAE, USA, and Australia.
While the ICMR study provides valuable insights, it is not without limitations. Potential misclassification, incomplete documentation, bias in selecting controls, and information bias may have influenced the study's outcomes. These factors underscore the need for continued research to refine our understanding of the issue.
Even before the pandemic, heart diseases were a significant concern in India. The pandemic's unforeseen restrictions have further altered lifestyles, potentially contributing to an increased incidence of heart-related issues.
Addressing these concerns requires a concerted effort to allocate sufficient funds for research, as emphasized by a standing committee report highlighting the current inadequacies in funding for research councils in India.
Lifestyle Factors and Cardiovascular HealthTraditionally, heart attacks are associated with lifestyle-related risk factors such as poor diet, sedentary living, smoking, alcohol, and drug use. Health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and chronic stress further contribute to cardiovascular risk.
Key Findings of ICMR StudyExamining data from 47 tertiary care hospitals across India, the ICMR study identified 729 cases and 2,916 control subjects. Contrary to speculation, the study revealed that COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of sudden deaths. However, factors such as binge drinking, past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death, and vigorous physical activity within 48 hours before death were positively associated with unexplained sudden deaths among young Indians.
- Heart Problems after COVID-19 - (https:www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/heart-%20problems-after-covid19)
Source: Medindia
