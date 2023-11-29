About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Does Young Adults' Risk of Heart Attacks Rise After COVID-19?

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM
Highlights:
  • Contrary to expectations, COVID-19 vaccination was not associated with increased risk of heart disease
  • Factors such as binge drinking, past COVID-19 hospitalization, and family history correlated with unexplained sudden deaths
  • The study's underscore the need for continued global research

Does Young Adults' Risk of Heart Attacks Rise After COVID-19?

Gujarat's Navratri celebrations took a tragic turn this year as multiple incidents of sudden death from heart attacks were reported, primarily affecting teenagers and young adults.

In the wake of the post-COVID-19 era, a growing concern has emerged regarding a possible connection between COVID-19 and an increased risk of heart attacks among young adults.

This issue has garnered attention in various sessions of the Indian Parliament, prompting the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to initiate three studies aimed at understanding the veracity of these concerns (1 Trusted Source
Heart Problems after COVID-19

Go to source).

This alarming trend of myocardial infarctions in seemingly healthy individuals has not been limited to India, with similar patterns observed in countries such as the UAE, USA, and Australia.

Lifestyle Factors and Cardiovascular Health

Traditionally, heart attacks are associated with lifestyle-related risk factors such as poor diet, sedentary living, smoking, alcohol, and drug use. Health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and chronic stress further contribute to cardiovascular risk.
However, in the post-COVID-19 landscape, speculation has arisen about a potential link between COVID-19 and an elevated risk of heart attacks, prompting further investigation.

ICMR's Study on Sudden Deaths Among Young Adults.

The Indian Ministry of Health has taken cognizance of the rising concerns, leading to the initiation of three studies by the ICMR.

The first study, recently published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, focuses on factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18 to 45 years.

Two additional studies, exploring the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine and investigating the causes of deaths through autopsies, are currently underway, overseen by a committee of experts.

Key Findings of ICMR Study

Examining data from 47 tertiary care hospitals across India, the ICMR study identified 729 cases and 2,916 control subjects. Contrary to speculation, the study revealed that COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of sudden deaths. However, factors such as binge drinking, past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death, and vigorous physical activity within 48 hours before death were positively associated with unexplained sudden deaths among young Indians.

While the ICMR study provides valuable insights, it is not without limitations. Potential misclassification, incomplete documentation, bias in selecting controls, and information bias may have influenced the study's outcomes. These factors underscore the need for continued research to refine our understanding of the issue.

Global Studies on COVID-19 and Cardiovascular Risks

Before the ICMR study, international research had already linked COVID-19 infection to heightened cardiovascular risks. A Lancet study in the USA found that COVID-19 survivors faced increased risks of various cardiovascular complications. Another study suggested a reversal in the declining trend of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) deaths since the pandemic outbreak, emphasizing the potential exacerbation of pre-existing heart conditions and the impact of pandemic-related stressors.

Even before the pandemic, heart diseases were a significant concern in India. The pandemic's unforeseen restrictions have further altered lifestyles, potentially contributing to an increased incidence of heart-related issues.

Addressing these concerns requires a concerted effort to allocate sufficient funds for research, as emphasized by a standing committee report highlighting the current inadequacies in funding for research councils in India.

Reference :
  1. Heart Problems after COVID-19 - (https:www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/heart-%20problems-after-covid19)

Source: Medindia
