Why Building Healthy Habits Take Longer Than 21 Days

Forming healthy habits can take two months to a year, challenging the 21-day myth, and requires consistency, enjoyment, and strategic planning to achieve it.
University of South Australia research reveals that forming a healthy habit takes longer than expected. It would take anywhere from two months to nearly a year to form a healthy habit. The study results were found in the first systematic review. It’s an important finding that could inform health interventions to promote healthy behaviors and prevent chronic disease.
‘Did you know?In Australia, chronic disease contributes to a large portion of the disease burden. Many conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, and stroke, can be prevented by changing unhealthy habits or lifestyle factors.
It takes two months to a year to form a new healthy habit - don’t give up after 21 days! #healthyhabit # healthylife #exercise #medindia ’
Why Healthy Habits Take Longer Than 21 DaysUniversity of South Australia researcher, Dr Ben Singh, says that contrary to popular belief, healthy habits take far longer than three weeks to lock down. “Adopting healthy habits is essential for long-term well-being but forming these habits – and breaking unhealthy ones – can be challenging,” Dr Singh says.
“At the beginning of the year, many of us are setting goals and making plans for the months ahead –things like being more active, cutting back on sugar, or making healthier food choices – but while common wisdom suggests that it takes just 21 days to form such habits, these claims are not evidence-based.
“In our research, we’ve found that habit formation starts within around two months, but there is significant variability, with formation times ranging from four days to nearly a year. “So, it’s important for people who are hoping to make healthier habits not to give up at that mythical three-week mark.” The study of more than 2600 participants also found that certain factors can influence successful habit formation.
Tips for Building Lasting Healthy Habits“When trying to establish a new healthy habit, success can be influenced by a range of things including how frequently we undertake the new activity, the timing of the practice, and whether we enjoy it or not,” Dr Singh says. If you add a new practice to your morning routine, the data shows that you’re more likely to achieve it. You’re also more likely to stick to a new habit if you enjoy it.
“Tailoring habit-building strategies into our day and making plans on how we can achieve them, will put you in a position for success.”While more research is needed, researchers say that these findings can guide public health initiatives and personalized programs that support sustained and healthy behavior change.
Source-Eurekalert