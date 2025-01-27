About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Brain Repair: How Stroke Recovery Differs in Men and Women

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 27 2025 11:54 AM
Brain repair process after a stroke varies between genders, with women facing more challenges in recovery emphasizing the need for gender-specific treatment strategies.

Brain Repair: How Stroke Recovery Differs in Men and Women
Stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked and a severe stroke can damage the nerve fibers and lead to permanent impairments (1 Trusted Source
Characterisation of GPR17-expressing oligodendrocyte precursors in human ischaemic lesions and correlation with reactive glial responses

Go to source).
The researchers at the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) studied unique tissue samples from Denmark’s Brain Bank located at SDU.

After an injury, the brain tries to repair the damaged nerve fibers by rebuilding the insulating layer called myelin. However, this repair process does not occur in all patients. They experience lasting damage to their physical and mental functions.

Mapping Brain Repair After Damage

The researchers have thus focused on how inflammatory conditions hinder rebuilding. The study has identified a particular type of cell in the brain that plays a key role in this process. These cells work to rebuild myelin, but inflammatory conditions often block their efforts.

Using the brain collection, we can precisely map which areas of the brain are most active in the repair process, explains Professor Kate Lykke Lambertsen. This mapping has enabled researchers to analyze tissue samples from Denmark's Brain Bank and gain a deeper understanding of the mechanisms that control the brain's ability to heal itself.

Through advanced staining techniques, known as immunohistochemistry, the researchers have been able to detect specific cells that play a central role in the reconstruction of myelin in the damaged areas of the brain.

The samples were analyzed to distinguish between different areas of the brain, including the infarct core (the most damaged area), the peri-infarct area (surrounding tissue where rebuilding is active), and tissue that appears unaffected.

Why Stroke Recovery Differs for Men and Women

The analysis provided insight into where repair cells accumulate and how their activity varies depending on gender and time since the stroke. An interesting discovery in the study is that women’s and men’s brains react differently to injuries. The differences underscore the importance of future treatments being more targeted and taking into account the patient's gender and individual needs, says Kate Lykke Lambertsen.

In women, it seems that inflammatory conditions can prevent cells from repairing damage, while men can initiate the repair process slightly better. This difference may explain why women often experience greater difficulties after a stroke.

The researchers behind the study emphasize that the discoveries could not have been made without the Danish Brain Bank at SDU. The collection consists of tissue samples from humans, used to understand brain diseases at a detailed level. With access to this resource, researchers can investigate the mechanisms behind diseases like stroke and develop new treatment strategies.

Reference:
  1. Characterisation of GPR17-expressing oligodendrocyte precursors in human ischaemic lesions and correlation with reactive glial responses - (https://pathsocjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/path.6381)


Source-Eurekalert


