Brain Repair: How Stroke Recovery Differs in Men and Women

Brain repair process after a stroke varies between genders, with women facing more challenges in recovery emphasizing the need for gender-specific treatment strategies.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Characterisation of GPR17-expressing oligodendrocyte precursors in human ischaemic lesions and correlation with reactive glial responses



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Severe #stroke can lead to permanent impairment in physical and mental functions. #brainhealth #bloodpressure #medindia ’

Mapping Brain Repair After Damage

Advertisement

Why Stroke Recovery Differs for Men and Women

Advertisement

Characterisation of GPR17-expressing oligodendrocyte precursors in human ischaemic lesions and correlation with reactive glial responses - (https://pathsocjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/path.6381)