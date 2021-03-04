Systemic Inflammatory Disease Predisposes To Fatal Risk Of Heart Attack

‘Young adults with inflammatory conditions like psoriasis, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis have twice the risk of Heart attacks be fatal. This suggests that people with inflammatory conditions should follow the same advice as the general population to prevent first and subsequent heart attacks.’

Psoriasis is the most common autoimmune disease that causes red, itchy, scaly patches on the skin. It can also cause inflammation in the joints.

Rheumatoid arthritis leads to inflammation in joints of the hands and feet and other organ systems.

In systemic lupus erythematous (lupus), the body can attack the skin, joints, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.

Inflammatory conditions can occur at any age, most commonly occurring in young adulthood. An increased risk of heart attacks often pre-exists in people with systemic inflammatory diseases.The present study was the first study to examine theThe data from thewas utilized to enroll the patients who had a heart attack aged 50 or younger between 2000 and 2016 and were treated atPatients with systemic inflammatory diseases were identified and compared with those without similar conditions. It was found thatPatients with inflammatory conditions were more likely to be female and had high blood pressure. They also had similar rates of high cholesterol and diabetes compared to those without inflammatory diseases.The team also found that patients with inflammatory conditions were nearly two times more likely to die compared to those without inflammatory conditions, during a median follow-up of 11.2 years.The researchers then compared death rates in the 53 patients with inflammatory diseases to a subsample of 138 patients without these conditions. The two groups were matched for age, sex, and cardiovascular risk factors including diabetes, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.says, Dr. Weber.Generally, aspirin and statins are recommended after a heart attack, but the study found that patients with inflammatory conditions were less likely to be prescribed these medications at discharge than those without inflammatory diseases. The team stated thatsays Dr. Weber.The study suggests thatSource: Medindia