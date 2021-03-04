Systemic Inflammatory Disease Predisposes To Fatal Risk Of Heart Attack

‘Young adults with inflammatory conditions like psoriasis, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis have twice the risk of Heart attacks be fatal. This suggests that people with inflammatory conditions should follow the same advice as the general population to prevent first and subsequent heart attacks.’
Risk of heart attack in systemic inflammatory diseases
- Psoriasis is the most common autoimmune disease that causes red, itchy, scaly patches on the skin. It can also cause inflammation in the joints.
- Rheumatoid arthritis leads to inflammation in joints of the hands and feet and other organ systems.
- In systemic lupus erythematous (lupus), the body can attack the skin, joints, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.
Inflammatory conditions can occur at any age, most commonly occurring in young adulthood. An increased risk of heart attacks often pre-exists in people with systemic inflammatory diseases.
The present study was the first study to examine the frequency and impact of inflammatory disease in young heart attack patients.
The data from the YOUNG-MI registry
was utilized to enroll the patients who had a heart attack aged 50 or younger between 2000 and 2016 and were treated at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Patients with systemic inflammatory diseases were identified and compared with those without similar conditions. It was found that among 2,097 heart attack patients aged 50 or younger, 53 (2.5%) had an inflammatory disease.
Psoriasis was the most common (64%), followed by lupus (23%), rheumatoid arthritis (9%), and other conditions (4%).
Patients with inflammatory conditions were more likely to be female and had high blood pressure. They also had similar rates of high cholesterol and diabetes compared to those without inflammatory diseases.
Mortality in Inflammatory Diseases
The team also found that patients with inflammatory conditions were nearly two times more likely to die compared to those without inflammatory conditions, during a median follow-up of 11.2 years.
The researchers then compared death rates in the 53 patients with inflammatory diseases to a subsample of 138 patients without these conditions. The two groups were matched for age, sex, and cardiovascular risk factors including diabetes, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.
Patients with inflammatory diseases were 2.68 times more likely to die during the 11.2-year follow-up compared to the matched group without inflammatory conditions.
"This suggests that the worse long-term survival in young heart attack patients with inflammatory diseases could be related to inflammation versus higher prevalence of other cardiovascular risk factors. We were surprised at this finding. One reason could be concerns about drug-drug interactions since these patients often take medications that suppress the immune system. Given that systemic inflammatory diseases are rare, numbers in this study were small, and it is important to confirm this result in other similar cohorts,"
says, Dr. Weber.
Medication Prescription and the Risk of Heart Attack
Generally, aspirin and statins are recommended after a heart attack, but the study found that patients with inflammatory conditions were less likely to be prescribed these medications at discharge than those without inflammatory diseases. The team stated that tools were needed to accurately predict the risk of a heart attack in individuals with inflammatory diseases to target prevention efforts such as statins.
"The current calculators, which are used to determine eligibility for preventive medications, generally underestimate cardiovascular risk in patients with systemic inflammatory diseases. Lifestyle behaviours are incredibly important, including healthy eating, physical activity and not smoking, plus controlling cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes,"
says Dr. Weber.
The study suggests that people with inflammatory conditions should follow the same advice as the general population to prevent first and subsequent heart attacks.
Source: Medindia