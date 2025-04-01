Survival Rates in Marathons Improve as Cardiac Arrest Deaths Decline by 50%

While the incidence of cardiac arrests in marathons has remained steady, survival rates have doubled due to increased awareness, CPR training, and the availability of defibrillators.

Cardiac Arrest During Long-Distance Running Races



Did You Know?

Regular participation in marathon running has been found to positively affect body weight, body fat, blood pressure, blood glucose levels, insulin sensitivity, blood lipid profile, and musculoskeletal health. #medindia #marathon #health’

Has the Incidence of Cardiac Arrest During Races Changed?

Cardiac Arrest Rates Consistent, But Deaths Decrease Significantly

Defibrillator Access Boosts Survival Rates in Running Events

