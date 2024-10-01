Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 01). Heartathon: A Running Marathon for Heart Health Awareness . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 01, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/heartathon-a-running-marathon-for-heart-health-awareness-217442-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Heartathon: A Running Marathon for Heart Health Awareness". Medindia. Oct 01, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/heartathon-a-running-marathon-for-heart-health-awareness-217442-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Heartathon: A Running Marathon for Heart Health Awareness". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/heartathon-a-running-marathon-for-heart-health-awareness-217442-1.htm. (accessed Oct 01, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Heartathon: A Running Marathon for Heart Health Awareness. Medindia, viewed Oct 01, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/heartathon-a-running-marathon-for-heart-health-awareness-217442-1.htm.