Heartathon: A Running Marathon for Heart Health Awareness

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Oct 1 2024 10:33 AM

Highlights:
  • The Heartathon featured a 7.2-mile run to raise awareness about heart health
  • Participants received educational insights from doctors along the route
  • Funds raised supported free heart surgeries for children in need
To mark World Heart Day, Aster RV Hospital in JP Nagar from Bangalore organized a novel marathon, the Heartathon (1 Trusted Source
Aster RV Hospital

Go to source). This was a health camp and public awareness programme for people about heart diseases and a part-fundraiser for the free heart surgeries for children from economically weaker sections. The marathon incorporated elements of fitness, fun, and learning, while simultaneously enhancing an essential course.

Heartathon- A Unique Running Experience

The major aim of carrying out a Heartathon was to create awareness of the hearts and ensure people took their hearts’ health seriously. By their participation in the event, participants showed that they are ready to prevent heart diseases and lead a healthy lifestyle. The marathon also targeted the principles of a healthy life, which include exercising, a correct diet, stress control, and the lack of unhealthy habits.

The Heartathon had an actual run, which is a 7.2-mile run, equated to the ideal runner’s heartbeat, which is 72 bpm. People could accompany doctors from Aster RV Hospital and get information on essential facts about heart health enrolled during the run.

It was held outdoors on a flat running track surrounding the hospital and the idea was to get through it as quickly as possible regardless of individual record times. These people were serious runners getting a finisher T-shirt if one completed the 7.2-mile run in 72 minutes or the 3.6-mile (5.8 km) in 36 minutes.

The marathon was open for every enthusiast thus positively encouraging the community to participate in the marathon. Through registration, the participants supported the cause of offering support and help to individuals who need heart surgery. Such inclusivity helped create trust and support from the attendees.

Benefits of Running a Heartathon

In running the Heartathon, the cardiovascular fitness was boosted, stress was decreased, and the general health of runners was enhanced. This event properly interlinked exercise with knowledge, thus making the attendees energetic but knowledgeable. With the option to do either the full or the half marathon, that particular runner would have yet another challenge to look forward to.

To promote compliance with the target times, all participants who finished were given some surprise gifts; also, each of the finishers carried home a heart-shaped finisher’s medal. An event t-shirt was provided and was in a way symbolic of the journey to embracing better health.

Along the route, there were educational teaching zones with some advice on how to maintain proper heart health; the race was informative. That is how experienced tutors like Dr. Divakar Bhat, Dr. Venkatesh S, and Dr. Veerendra Sandur provides medical consultations to participants.

The Heartathon was a great success both in terms of its awareness-raising for a health issue and in its profitable contribution towards a vital mission. People not only benefited themselves by increasing their fitness levels but also helped raise funds for needy children who require heart operations, which everyone I believe was worthwhile for all.

Reference:
  1. Aster RV Hospital - (https://www.asterhospitals.in/aster-rv-bangalore/walkathon)

Source-Medindia


