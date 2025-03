Nine Infected as Shared Needles Fuel HIV Spread

Nine drug users in Malappuram, Kerala, contract HIV from shared syringes.

Nine lives altered by shared needles in Kerala's Malappuram district. #hivawareness #medindia’

After nine drug users in Kerala's Malappuram district tested positive for HIV, a recent incidence has sparked serious public health worries. Sharing of tainted needles was linked to the illnesses, underscoring the critical need for harm reduction, education, and intervention ().Authorities in the Malappuram town of Valanchery discovered a cluster of HIV infections connected to intravenous drug usage. Users are at a significant risk of contracting HIV through the well-established method of sharing needles. In an attempt to stop the spread, local health officials have stepped up their efforts, starting awareness programs and offering afflicted people medical support. They also highlight the significance of safe syringe practices and access to harm-reduction programs.Improved drug rehabilitation facilities, needle exchange programs, and extensive HIV testing are all necessary in light of the outbreak. Public health professionals emphasize that the danger of further transmission can be considerably reduced by early identification and preventative actions.The Malappuram case is a clear warning of the risks associated with drug abuse. To stop such epidemics in the future, authorities and medical experts must collaborate to inform communities and offer easily available healthcare options.Source-Medindia