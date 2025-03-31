Nine Infected as Shared Needles Fuel HIV Spread

Nine drug users in Malappuram, Kerala, contract HIV from shared syringes.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Nine drug users sharing syringes found HIV positive at Valanchery in Kerala's Malappuram



Go to source Trusted Source

Kerala’s HIV Alarm: Needle Sharing Sparks Outbreak

Did You Know?

Nine lives altered by shared needles in Kerala's Malappuram district. #hivawareness #medindia’

Nine lives altered by shared needles in Kerala's Malappuram district. #hivawareness #medindia’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

HIV among people who inject drugs in India: a systematic review



Go to source Trusted Source

Stopping the Spread: Safe Practices and Prevention Strategies

"Share Awareness, Not Needles, Stop HIV Spread!"

Nine drug users sharing syringes found HIV positive at Valanchery in Kerala's Malappuram - (https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nine-drug-users-sharing-syringes-found-hiv-positive-at-valanchery-in-keralas-malappuram/article69380669.ece) HIV among people who inject drugs in India: a systematic review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9367073/)