Nine Infected as Shared Needles Fuel HIV Spread

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Mar 31 2025 4:40 PM

Nine drug users in Malappuram, Kerala, contract HIV from shared syringes.

After nine drug users in Kerala's Malappuram district tested positive for HIV, a recent incidence has sparked serious public health worries. Sharing of tainted needles was linked to the illnesses, underscoring the critical need for harm reduction, education, and intervention.
Nine drug users sharing syringes found HIV positive at Valanchery in Kerala's Malappuram

Go to source).

Kerala’s HIV Alarm: Needle Sharing Sparks Outbreak

Authorities in the Malappuram town of Valanchery discovered a cluster of HIV infections connected to intravenous drug usage. Users are at a significant risk of contracting HIV through the well-established method of sharing needles. In an attempt to stop the spread, local health officials have stepped up their efforts, starting awareness programs and offering afflicted people medical support. They also highlight the significance of safe syringe practices and access to harm-reduction programs.

Fact - In India, the incidence of HIV among injecting drug users varies from 1.8% to an alarming 84.7%, with sharing needles being a significant risk factor for transmission.
HIV among people who inject drugs in India: a systematic review

Go to source)

Stopping the Spread: Safe Practices and Prevention Strategies

Improved drug rehabilitation facilities, needle exchange programs, and extensive HIV testing are all necessary in light of the outbreak. Public health professionals emphasize that the danger of further transmission can be considerably reduced by early identification and preventative actions.

The Malappuram case is a clear warning of the risks associated with drug abuse. To stop such epidemics in the future, authorities and medical experts must collaborate to inform communities and offer easily available healthcare options.

"Share Awareness, Not Needles, Stop HIV Spread!"


