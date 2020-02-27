Slowly Increasing Exercise Intensity is Good for the Heart

.
The Chairman of the
Writing Committee for the American Heart Association's Scientific Statement was
Dr. Barry A. Franklin, PhD, who is Director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program and
Exercise Laboratories at the William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He
is also a Professor of Physiology at Wayne State University School of Medicine,
Detroit, Michigan, USA.
, sometimes also called
cardio-exercises, are usually performed at low intensity and are generally
beneficial for the heart. These exercises increase the pumping capacity of the
heart, as well as elevate tissue oxygenation levels. Hence,
. Some examples include
, among many other activities.
‘The American Heart Association has recommended that the intensity of exercise should be increased gradually to keep the heart healthy and reduce the risk of cardiac events.’
However, high-intensity
and endurance exercises such as
sprinting, running
marathons
or participating in triathlons can raise the risk of the
following cardiac events:
Importantly, it has been observed that in
individuals participating in triathlons, 40 percent of cardiac events occur in
first-time participants. This indicates that the lack of training/conditioning
or underlying heart problems in these individuals could be responsible for the
cardiac events
.
"Exercise is medicine, and there is no question that
moderate to vigorous physical activity is beneficial to overall cardiovascular
health. However, like medicine, it is possible to underdose and overdose on
exercise - more is not always better and can lead to cardiac events,
particularly when performed by inactive, unfit, individuals with known or
undiagnosed heart disease,"
says Franklin.
Findings on which the American Heart
Association's Scientific Statement is Based
Based on the
review process, which involved carefully scrutinizing over 300 scientific
publications, the following major findings were made:
- Exercise benefits the majority of people by
improving physical fitness and outweighs the risks
- 50 percent lower risk of sudden cardiac death
and heart attacks occur in physically active individuals
- Potential risks of cardiac events also occur due to
intensive exercise training
- 50 percent of cardiac events in marathon runners
occur in the last mile
- Physical activity at high
altitudes significantly increases the risk of cardiac events
- Risk of cardiac events can be reduced by
acclimatization for one day at the particular
altitude prior to commencing physical activity
- Risk of atrial fibrillation is highest in
sedentary individuals
- Risk of atrial fibrillation is almost as high in
individuals undergoing high-intensity exercise training
- Atrial fibrillation
risk is reduced by performing a moderate-intensity
exercise
- Risk of sudden cardiac death and heart attacks in
male marathon runners has increased over the years
- Risk of sudden cardiac death and heart attacks in
female marathon runners is 3.5-fold lower than their male counterparts
American Heart Association's
Recommendations for Implementing a Healthy Physical Activity Program
- Light, warm-up exercises should precede
moderate to vigorous exercises to allow the heart rate to rise gradually
- At the beginning, walking on a plain surface is recommended for 6-8
weeks
- After 6-8 weeks, walking-up hills, jogging and more vigorous
activities can be performed
- Duration of exercise should be increased gradually from 5 to 10
minutes at first, then slowly building-up till the desired time-limit is
reached
- Intensity of exercise should be reduced when the body is exposed to
environmental stress, such as high humidity or high altitude
- Cooling-down exercises, such as walking at a slow pace is
recommended to allow the heart rate to come down to normal gradually
- Individuals with confirmed heart disease, such as a prior heart
attack, angioplasty or bypass surgery, should seek medical approval before starting an
exercise program
- Sedentary or inactive individuals should also seek medical approval
prior to joining an exercise program
- Exercising should be stopped immediately and medical advice should
be sought if the following symptoms occur:
Concluding Remarks
Franklin
concludes: "More people are running
marathons, participating in triathlons and doing high-intensity interval
training. The purpose of this statement is to put the benefits and risks of
these vigorous exercise programs in perspective."
Funding Source
The American Heart
Association received funding from various foundations, corporations,
pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers.
