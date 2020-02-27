Slowly Increasing Exercise Intensity is Good for the Heart

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

The American Heart Association has published a statement on exercise and heart health

It recommends that the intensity of exercise should be increased incrementally

It indicates that this will help to keep the heart healthy and reduce the chances of cardiac events

New scientific statement issued by the American Heart Association has made a startling revelation that despite the beneficial effects of low-intensity aerobic exercises, high-intensity exercises may be harmful to sedentary and unfit individuals who are unaccustomed to exercising.

Slowly Increasing Exercise Intensity is Good for the Heart

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.