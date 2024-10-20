About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Do MRNA Vaccines Cause Side Effects?

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 20 2024 11:46 PM

Reasons why mRNA vaccines may cause side effects such as headaches and fevers have been finally identified by Australian researchers. This breakthrough could lead to improvements in the efficacy of mRNA vaccines, enhancing their overall performance and reducing adverse reactions (1 Trusted Source
Melbourne's Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity

Go to source).
A new study published by Melbourne's Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and RMIT University on Thursday provided the first detailed analysis of how messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines circulate and break down in the human bloodstream, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mRNA vaccines are designed to stay in the lymph nodes to produce antibodies to fight infections but the research, which analyzed 156 blood samples from 19 individuals over 28 days after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 booster immunization, discovered that a tiny amount of the vaccine found its way into the bloodstream.

A Step Toward Better Efficacy

"The extent to which the vaccine enters the bloodstream varies between individuals, which may explain some of the side effects such as fever, headache, and fatigue, reported after vaccination," Yi Ju, co-author of the research from the School of Science at RMIT University, said. "This variation in vaccine presence in the blood could trigger inflammatory responses, leading to these side effects in certain individuals."

The first mRNA vaccines were approved for COVID-19 in 2020. Rather than using a weakened virus, mRNA vaccines use genetic instructions to prompt the body to produce a protein that triggers an immune response.

Since their introduction, scientists have used mRNA vaccine technology to develop vaccines and therapeutics for other conditions including cancer.

The authors of the new study said the discovery offered valuable insights into improving mRNA vaccines for safer and more effective use.

Reference:
  1. Melbourne's Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity - (https://www.doherty.edu.au/)


Source-IANS
