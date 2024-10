Why Do MRNA Vaccines Cause Side Effects?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Over 70% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Reasons why mRNA vaccines may cause side effects such as headaches and fevers have been finally identified by Australian researchers. This breakthrough could lead to improvements in the efficacy of mRNA vaccines, enhancing their overall performance and reducing adverse reactions ().A new study published by Melbourne's Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and RMIT University on Thursday provided the first detailed analysis of how messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines circulate and break down in the human bloodstream, Xinhua news agency reported.Thebut the research, which analyzed 156 blood samples from 19 individuals over 28 days after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 booster immunization, discovered that a tiny amount of the vaccine found its way into the bloodstream."The extent to which the vaccine enters the bloodstream varies between individuals, which may explain some of the side effects such as fever, headache, and fatigue, reported after vaccination," Yi Ju, co-author of the research from the School of Science at RMIT University, said. "This variation in vaccine presence in the blood could trigger inflammatory responses, leading to these side effects in certain individuals."The first mRNA vaccines were approved for COVID-19 in 2020. Rather than using a weakened virus, mRNA vaccines use genetic instructions to prompt the body to produce a protein that triggers an immune response.Since their introduction, scientists have usedThe authors of the new study said the discovery offered valuable insights into improving mRNA vaccines for safer and more effective use.Source-IANS