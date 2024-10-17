Pure MRNA Synthesis Revolutionizes Vaccine Production

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Development of hydrophobic tag purifying monophosphorylated RNA for chemical synthesis of capped mRNA and enzymatic synthesis of circular mRNA



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Chemically synthesized #mRNA can decrease the strong #immune_responses to #vaccines and prolong #medicinal effects. #medindia’

Chemically Synthesized mRNA

Advertisement

Synthesizing Pure mRNA for Vaccine Manufacturing

Advertisement

Development of hydrophobic tag purifying monophosphorylated RNA for chemical synthesis of capped mRNA and enzymatic synthesis of circular mRNA- (https:academic.oup.com/nar/advance-article/doi/10.1093/nar/gkae847/7814700)

Rapid vaccine development has become crucial in an era where virus outbreaks can quickly escalate into global pandemics. The, which is a somewhat slow process, which limits the speed of vaccine manufacture.Researchers from Nagoya University in Japan have created a novel synthesis technique that. By laying the groundwork for quicker responses to viral outbreaks and new illnesses, this development might assist in preventing infections in the future at an early stage. The study was published in the journal).The potential of mRNA technology in preventing infectious diseases has gained significant attention, particularly due to its vital role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.Experts believe that mRNA technology will be utilized in the future to address new diseases and genetic disorders. However, challenges related to production speed and purity pose difficulties in mRNA manufacturing.These problems can be addressed using fully chemically synthesized mRNA. According to Masahito Inagaki: “One of the most significant advantages of fully chemically synthesized mRNA is itstypically required in mRNA production. A method thatwould significantly.”It also. mRNA that is derived from 5'-monophosphorylated RNA is susceptible to contamination by incomplete RNA fragments, causing a strong immune reaction.This immune response increases the risk of side effects, particularly inflammation. However, existing purification technologies have struggled to remove these impurities, limiting its potential.To address these issues, Professor Hiroshi Abe, doctoral student Mami Ototake, and Assistant Professor Inagaki devised a novel phosphorylation reagent with a nitrobenzyl group that serves as a hydrophobic purification tag.Inagaki explained: “; therefore, when the nitrobenzyl group is introduced into the RNA molecule, the mRNA becomes more hydrophobic. As impure RNA lacks nitrobenzyl groups, it can be easily separated from the target RNA containing nitrobenzyl groups using reverse-phase high-performance liquid chromatography. This approach yields pure RNA, free from length inconsistencies and impurities typically associated with transcription-based synthesis methods.”Besides fully synthesizing mRNA chemically, the team also created pure circular mRNA using the same method.The breakthrough in mRNA production has significant implications for the future of medical treatments. “This innovation paves the way for the highly efficient production of fully chemically synthesized mRNA and circular mRNA, which hold the potential to revolutionize RNA drug discovery and expand the scope of mRNA-based treatments,” Abe said.. In the future, the team hopes to also use these results to develop new mRNA vaccines for cancer antigens and genetic diseases.Source-Eurekalert