Take Home Naloxone Program Expands in Australia

Demand for free Naloxone rises in South Australia, highlighting its crucial role in preventing opioid-related harm and promoting safe medication use.

Did you know?

Over 6% of South Australian children are admitted to hospitals for accidental #opioid poisoning. #naloxone #medindia ’

Over 6% of South Australian children are admitted to hospitals for accidental #opioid poisoning. #naloxone #medindia ’

Saving Lives with Free Naloxone in South Australia

Advertisement

THN Program: Expanding Naloxone Access

Advertisement

Free naloxone nasal spray can temporarily reverse the effect of opioid toxicity and provide relief while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.It can save lives and reduce opioid-related hospital admissions. A new initiative by the Federal Government has funded a national Take Home Naloxone (THN) program making the medication available for free and it does not require prescription in pharmacies across Australia.Anyone at risk of either experiencing or witnessing an opioid overdose can get the free Naloxone to treat the condition temporarily. More than 384 pharmacies are now involved in the THN program across South Australia.Demand for free Naloxone has increased as people are getting aware of its availability with 8377 units being supplied across South Australia (SA) alone in 2022-23 and 16,171 in 2023-24 says Dr Victoria Cock, Statewide Clinical Director, Drug and Alcohol Services SA.A recent paper co-authored by SA Health experts and University of South Australia pharmacist Dr Jacinta Johnson found there were 2046 hospital admissions in SA involving opioid toxicity between 2017 and 2020, costing the State approximately $18 million.Almost 20% of the patients admitted stayed in the hospital for more than five days, 22% required intensive care and around 10% required mechanical ventilation. Over 6% of children were admitted to the hospitals as they were accidentally poisoned. So health officials were told to remind South Australians about the importance of safe medication storage and disposal of opioids to protect children.It is also recommended to have naloxone on hand in case of accidental poisoning at home. Dr Maria Sarantou from Flinders Medical Centre says a 2019 trial of the Take Home Naloxone (THN) program, providing free access to the opioid blocker, found that it saved an estimated three lives a day.“Research evaluating the pilot program showed that expanding THN supply to include the majority of patients prescribed medium to high doses of opioids would save hundreds of lives over the next five years,” Dr Sarantou says.Dr Johnson, the UniSA senior lecturer who is responsible for driving all pharmacy research across SA Health, says a history of opioid toxicity is a major risk factor for future overdoses, yet many patients were not referred to drug and alcohol services or specialist pain services for help after discharge.As the THN program is expanding to include more public hospitals, improved discharge referrals to external healthcare services, and parental/carer education around safe storage and disposal of opioids to protect children is recommended.Organizations involved in the study included local health networks in Adelaide, South Australian Statewide Chronic Pain Clinical Network, University of South Australia, University of Adelaide, and SA Pharmacy Statewide Clinical Support Services.Source-Medindia