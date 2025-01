Higher fluoride levels in drinking water may lower children's IQ. Experts urge more research to understand the risks.



How Fluoride Affects Intelligence

Fluoride Exposure and Children's IQ Scores A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis



A Small Drop, But Still Concerning

Re-evaluate Fluoride Guidelines for Child Health

The possible effect of fluoride on children's intelligence quotient (IQ) is causing increasing concern., particularly when fluoride concentrations in drinking water exceed certain limits.Fluoride is commonly added to drinking water to help, but evidence suggests that. The study showed that when children were exposed to higher levels of fluoride, either through drinking water or other sources, their IQ scores were lower than those with less exposure.The connection between fluoride and IQ was particularly noticeable at higher concentrations, especially when fluoride levels in. However, fluoride levels, but it is not clear about the effects of these lower levels().Even small increases in fluoride can affect humans. For everyon average. While this may seem like a small change, it adds up when looking at larger populations and could potentially affect many children.While fluoride has long been used to help reduce tooth decay, these findings suggest that it may be time to reconsider the levels of fluoride in drinking water, particularly for children. Experts are calling for further research to understand the risks more clearly, especially in areas where fluoride levels in drinking water are higher than recommended.Scientists are recommending more research, particularly studies that. This would help clarify how fluoride affects brain development , particularly at lower exposure levels that have not been fully studied.In the meantime, public health authorities mayWhile fluoride plays an important role in preventing tooth decay, it’s important to balance its benefits with potential risks. The latest research highlights a need for more careful consideration of fluoride levels, particularly in drinking water, to protect children’s cognitive health. Public health policies should be updated based on the latest evidence to ensure the safety of fluoride use for all.Source-Medindia