About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Fluoride Levels Affect Children's Cognitive Health

by Dr. Navapriya S on Jan 7 2025 5:18 PM

Higher fluoride levels in drinking water may lower children's IQ. Experts urge more research to understand the risks.

How Fluoride Levels Affect Children`s Cognitive Health
The possible effect of fluoride on children's intelligence quotient (IQ) is causing increasing concern. High levels of fluoride exposure, both before and after birth, may lower IQ scores, particularly when fluoride concentrations in drinking water exceed certain limits.

Fluoride: Strengthening Teeth or Making Them Weak Over Time?
Fluoride: Strengthening Teeth or Making Them Weak Over Time?
Learn how enamel remains hard yet becomes brittle with age, and discover tips for maintaining strong, healthy teeth.
Advertisement

How Fluoride Affects Intelligence

Fluoride is commonly added to drinking water to help prevent tooth decay, but evidence suggests that excessive fluoride exposure can affect children's cognitive development. The study showed that when children were exposed to higher levels of fluoride, either through drinking water or other sources, their IQ scores were lower than those with less exposure.

The connection between fluoride and IQ was particularly noticeable at higher concentrations, especially when fluoride levels in water reached 2 mg/L or more. However, fluoride levels below 1.5 mg/L did not show a clear link to lower IQ, but it is not clear about the effects of these lower levels(1 Trusted Source
Fluoride Exposure and Children's IQ Scores A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Go to source).


Advertisement
Fluoride Could be the Cause of Hypothyroidism in Pregnant Women
Fluoride Could be the Cause of Hypothyroidism in Pregnant Women
Fluoride exposure is linked to pregnancy-induced hypothyroidism.

A Small Drop, But Still Concerning

Even small increases in fluoride can affect humans. For every 1 mg/L increase in fluoride in the urine, a child’s IQ dropped by about 1.6 points on average. While this may seem like a small change, it adds up when looking at larger populations and could potentially affect many children.

While fluoride has long been used to help reduce tooth decay, these findings suggest that it may be time to reconsider the levels of fluoride in drinking water, particularly for children. Experts are calling for further research to understand the risks more clearly, especially in areas where fluoride levels in drinking water are higher than recommended.


Advertisement
Australia’s Verdict on Fluoride in Drinking Water
Australia’s Verdict on Fluoride in Drinking Water
Australia’s levels of water fluoridation is safe for consumption and has no links with causing cancer, lowering IQ and other health problems.

Re-evaluate Fluoride Guidelines for Child Health

Scientists are recommending more research, particularly studies that track fluoride exposure in individual children over time. This would help clarify how fluoride affects brain development, particularly at lower exposure levels that have not been fully studied.

In the meantime, public health authorities may need to review the guidelines on fluoride use, especially to ensure that children’s exposure remains safe and does not negatively affect their cognitive development.

While fluoride plays an important role in preventing tooth decay, it’s important to balance its benefits with potential risks. The latest research highlights a need for more careful consideration of fluoride levels, particularly in drinking water, to protect children’s cognitive health. Public health policies should be updated based on the latest evidence to ensure the safety of fluoride use for all.

Reference:
  1. Fluoride Exposure and Children’s IQ Scores A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https:jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2828425)


Source-Medindia
Dental Caries in Children can be Prevented With Fluoride Varnish
Dental Caries in Children can be Prevented With Fluoride Varnish
Dental caries in small children can be avoided with fluoride varnish application, according to a report by the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care.

Recommended Readings
Latest Dental News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education