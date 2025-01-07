How Fluoride Levels Affect Children`s Cognitive Health

Higher fluoride levels in drinking water may lower children's IQ. Experts urge more research to understand the risks.
The possible effect of fluoride on children's intelligence quotient (IQ) is causing increasing concern. High levels of fluoride exposure, both before and after birth, may lower IQ scores, particularly when fluoride concentrations in drinking water exceed certain limits.
How Fluoride Affects IntelligenceFluoride is commonly added to drinking water to help prevent tooth decay, but evidence suggests that excessive fluoride exposure can affect children's cognitive development. The study showed that when children were exposed to higher levels of fluoride, either through drinking water or other sources, their IQ scores were lower than those with less exposure.
A Small Drop, But Still ConcerningEven small increases in fluoride can affect humans. For every 1 mg/L increase in fluoride in the urine, a child’s IQ dropped by about 1.6 points on average. While this may seem like a small change, it adds up when looking at larger populations and could potentially affect many children.
While fluoride has long been used to help reduce tooth decay, these findings suggest that it may be time to reconsider the levels of fluoride in drinking water, particularly for children. Experts are calling for further research to understand the risks more clearly, especially in areas where fluoride levels in drinking water are higher than recommended.
Re-evaluate Fluoride Guidelines for Child HealthScientists are recommending more research, particularly studies that track fluoride exposure in individual children over time. This would help clarify how fluoride affects brain development, particularly at lower exposure levels that have not been fully studied.
In the meantime, public health authorities may need to review the guidelines on fluoride use, especially to ensure that children’s exposure remains safe and does not negatively affect their cognitive development.
While fluoride plays an important role in preventing tooth decay, it’s important to balance its benefits with potential risks. The latest research highlights a need for more careful consideration of fluoride levels, particularly in drinking water, to protect children’s cognitive health. Public health policies should be updated based on the latest evidence to ensure the safety of fluoride use for all.
