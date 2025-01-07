Can Common Painkillers Be Safer and More Effective Than Opioids

More than 8.9 million opioid prescriptions were issued by dentists in 2022. Wisdom tooth extractions are often the first opioid exposure for young adults. Time to rethink pain management!

Superior Pain Relief Without Addiction Risks

Over-The-Counter Medications Deliver Better Pain Relief

