Oral Health & Pregnancy: A Vital Connection

Preventive oral care during pregnancy may reduce risk of gestational diabetes and hypertension.
"Little-known fact! Oral health plays a crucial role in overall health, especially during pregnancy." A recent study conducted by the University at Albany's Oral Health Workforce Research Center, SUNY, emphasizes the link between oral health care and pregnancy issues like hypertension and gestational diabetes. Less than 40% of American pregnant women get preventive dental care despite these hazards. To enhance maternal and infant health outcomes, the results of the study highlight the necessity of incorporating oral health education and services into maternal care (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Use of oral health services among pregnant women and associations with gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Compared to pregnant women who received preventive dental care, those who did not had a 1.08-fold increased risk of hypertensive disorders.’
How Oral Health Shapes Pregnancy?Pregnancy-related dental health issues have been associated with a higher risk of gestational diabetes and hypertension. Insulin resistance and inflammation brought on by periodontal disease increase the risk of developing GDM. Likewise, gum disease can influence blood pressure regulation through systemic inflammation, which can lead to hypertension. By lowering these risks and pursuing preventive dental care, the overall health outcomes of the individual can be improved.
Guess What? Hormonal changes during pregnancy can lead to "pregnancy gingivitis," characterized by red, swollen, and bleeding gums. If untreated, this can progress to more severe periodontal disease (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pregnancy and Oral Health Facts
Go to source).
Barriers to Dental Care During PregnancyPregnant women from low-income and minority backgrounds have more difficulty accessing the dental treatment, which raises the risk of problems. This discrepancy is made even worse by factors like financial difficulties, lack of insurance, and restricted access to providers. If left untreated, oral infections can get worse and seriously harm both the mother's and the unborn child's health. Improving maternal health outcomes during pregnancy requires closing these gaps through increased access, knowledge, and integration of dental treatment.
Need for Inclusive Maternal Dental CareHealthcare providers should stress the need of incorporating dental care during regular prenatal appointments. Raising the knowledge bar of the link between pregnancy and oral health may motivate more expecting moms to seek out preventive care. Improving maternal and fetal health mostly requires increasing the number of dentists and making dental treatments more widely available, particularly in the underprivileged areas.
Thus maintaining dental health throughout pregnancy lowers the risk of gestational diabetes and high blood pressure.
