Beyond a Sparkling Smile: Flossing Helps Reduce Stroke Risk

Flossing at least once a week may lower the risk of stroke from blood clots and irregular heartbeats.
Regular flossing, one or more times a week, may reduce the risk of stroke caused by blood clots from the heart and those linked to irregular heartbeats like atrial fibrillation (AFib), according to a preliminary study for the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2025 in Los Angeles (Feb. 5-7). This premier event brings together researchers and clinicians focused on stroke and brain health.
Dental Hygiene's Impact on Stroke“A recent global health report revealed that oral diseases — such as untreated tooth decay and gum disease — affected 3.5 billion people in 2022, making them the most widespread health conditions,” said study lead author Souvik Sen, M.D., M. S., M.P.H, chair of the Department of Neurology, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina. “We aimed to determine which oral hygiene behavior — dental flossing, brushing or regular dentist visits — has the greatest impact on stroke prevention.”
The Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, one of the first large-scale investigations of this kind in the U.S., assessed the home use of dental floss through a structured questionnaire of more than 6,000 people. Among those who reported flossing, 4,092 had not experienced a stroke, and 4,050 had not been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation (AFib).
Participants were asked about their status regarding high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, body mass index, education, regular brushing and dentist visits. During the 25 years of follow-up, 434 participants were identified as having strokes, of which 147 were larger artery brain clots, 97 were heart-driven clots and 95 were hardening of the smaller arteries. Additionally, 1,291 participants were noted to have experienced AFib.
The analysis found:
- The associated lower risk was independent of regular brushing and routine dental visits or other oral hygiene behaviors.
- Increasing the frequency of flossing had a greater chance of stroke risk reduction.
- Flossing was also associated with a lower chance of cavities and periodontal disease.
“Oral health behaviors are linked to inflammation and artery hardening. Flossing may reduce stroke risk by lowering oral infections and inflammation and encouraging other healthy habits,” Sen said. “Many people have expressed that dental care is costly. Flossing is a healthy habit that is easy to adopt, affordable and accessible everywhere.”
Study limitations include that data were based on answers to a questionnaire, and the 25-year follow-up appears to have focused on stroke and heart outcomes only. There was no follow-up concerning flossing or other oral behaviors over the years, Sen said.
Source-Eurekalert